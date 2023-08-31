Leadership Beatrice recently kicked off the class new year with fifteen members.

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce program meets on a monthly basis from August to May. Each month has a different focus to educate group members on what is available and happening in the community. Classes will take tours of local businesses and have guest presentations from local leaders.

The class meets on Wednesdays with August being an introduction and orientation day. The following is a planned schedule for this year’s Leadership Beatrice class.

The group is also responsible for a community service project that they must agree on, plan and execute during the ten months. A graduation luncheon is planned for mid-May 2024.

Executive Director Angie Bruna said the Leadership Beatrice Program is a great opportunity.

“The Leadership Beatrice program is a great opportunity for someone – whether a lifelong resident or new to the area - to get to know Beatrice, to connect with a peer group, and make an impact on their personal and professional lives,” she said. “It’s fun to work with each group and see how they grow both individually and as a team, and to see how they take what they learn and how they choose to get involved after.”

The program began in 2006 and has had 17 previous classes graduate. Each graduate helps with the leadership and organization of the next year’s group.

Security First Bank's Al Dlouly and Main Street Beatrice's Morgan Fox were members of last year’s class and helped organize the August meeting.

Fox said she always points out the connections she made when she talks about the program.

“One of the things I talk about the most with this program is the connections I made in the community,” she said. “I met folks who I may never have come in contact with and now we are good friends.”

Dlouhy said he agreed with Fox.

“There are a lot of individuals from our class that I never would have met had it not been for Leadership Beatrice. Also, because of the class I’m now more involved with community organizations.”

This year’s class members include Alex Eckhoff, Caleb Revis, Candace Meyer, Chelsea Krupicka, Curtis Hoepker, Dakota Hurley, Dalton Wicht, David Painter, DeAnn Smith, Emily Shockley, Holli Penner, Jeff Terry, Joshua Janzen, Rachel Kreikemier, and Sheri Holsing.

During orientation the class got to know themselves and their classmates better with "speed dating," Real Colors, Working Genius, and Strengths Finder.

Fox said she enjoyed orientation day and felt the group was already bonding.

“This year's group is already bonding really well and seem like a fantastic group of local leaders," she said.