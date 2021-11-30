Legacy of Lights: Holiday display award to honor Paul Kaufman

Paul Kaufman loved the chaos of Christmas.

The lights, like the ones he’d start stringing up right after Halloween. The gifts, like the roughly 250 he gave to every kid in Lincoln Elementary School, where he worked as a janitor. The family, like the extended one that would gather in his small childhood home to celebrate with an abundance of limbs and laughter.

The Kaufman house moved across Beatrice through the years, from Hillcrest Ave, to Lincoln St, to South 5th, but one thing remained constant: the outrageous, beautiful, dazzling display of lights that adorned it from November to December.

“You could see his light display from the highway through the trees,” Kaufman’s daughter, Lexi, said.

Kaufman died in August. To honor him and the holiday glow he sent shimmering through the trees, the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Lighted Cruise will feature the Paul Kaufman Award, given to the house with the best Christmas lights.

“We put together a poll we share on Facebook, and people can drive around and then vote for their favorite,” Angie Bruna, the Chamber executive director, said.

A map of the cruise will be given out at the Dec. 4 Holiday Lighted Parade, and the Chamber will accept entries for the contest until Dec. 2. Those interested in entering their homes into the contest can contact the Chamber and enter for free.

“It’s my hope that a record number of people decorate their homes for Christmas this year and contact the Chamber to be added to the map,” Patrick Ethridge, co-founder of the Beatrice Lighted Parade, said. “We have a beautiful crystal trophy that will be awarded to the home that receives the most votes this year in honor of Paul Kaufman. I’ll never forget driving my young children around town and watching their faces light up in awe of Paul’s light display. I really hope this competition honors Paul and also encourages others to keep that tradition alive.”

That’s exactly the kind of reaction Paul was looking for, according to Patty, who married him in 1993.

“He would love to see the smile on kids’ faces when they looked at the house,” Patty said. “He’d look through the blinds to see all the people stopping by.”

Though he enjoyed the attention to the house, Patty and Lexi said he would often deflect if the compliments became personal. He aspired to personal modesty, to fly under the radar. They said he enjoyed giving attention more than receiving it.

Paul would plug away at the light display as soon as Halloween ended—and sometimes, to Patty’s chagrin, before. After work, he’d tinker for hours into the waning light. Patty said his work on the display mirrored his work throughout his life.

“He did everything with a sense of urgency,” she said. “He did not stop until he was done.”

Patty and Lexi said the light display was a way for Paul to give to the community, to share holiday spirit. The Kaufman house became a local tourist destination every holiday season.

“We all know as community members that he had an amazing display,” chair of the Holiday Lights Committee Amber Ferguson said.

Paul leaves behind a lasting legacy, one that Bruna said the Chamber hopes to honor and pass on. Lexi said that legacy lives with her every day, challenging her to be a better person.

“He moved this town so much,” Lexi said. “He was always the first call for so many people when they had problems … Everything reminds us of him.”

