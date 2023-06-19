The American Legion family has been fundraising for the Children’s Miracle Network for 23 years.

Like many years, a walkathon was hosted as the fundraiser for at the Vets Club. The event is a project of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders.

Courtney and Kyle Schlake of Pickrell with their twin 6-year-old sons, Hudson and Aiden, led the walk on Saturday. Their younger brother, Graham, also walked with the family.

Courtney said they were happy to be involved in the fundraising for the Children’s Hospital.

“Children's Hospital has been a huge part of our lives and almost a second home to us at times,” she said. “We are so grateful for everything they have done for our family.”

Both of the twins were born with medical conditions that required surgery within their first week of life.

Aiden was born with Intestinal Malrotation which means his intestines were twisted causing blockage. He had surgery to correct this at just four days old.

Hudson was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome otherwise known as HLHS. The left side of Hudson's heart was extremely underdeveloped and would need three open heart surgeries to help correct it until he is in need a heart transplant.

Hudson had his first surgery called the Norwood at seven days old. He would then undergo The Glenn at just a little over a month old. His third surgery, The Fontan, was completed in October 2021 when he was four years old.

Since birth, Hudson has also had GI surgeries to insert a G-Button for his feeding tube. He has had several heart catheterizations, chest x-rays, and echoes to monitor his function. Hudson will continue to be monitored by his cardiologist at Children's Hospital until he is ready for his heart transplant.

“Both boys are typical,” she said. “They both love baseball, soccer and their favorite sport is basketball. Looking at them now, people don’t know everything they went through.”

Kyle said their experience at the hospital has always been really good.

“We have very good things to say about them,” he said. “They are always helpful and go the extra mile. They’re a great team to essentially have in our backyard.”

American Legion Auxiliary Marian Melcher said the American Legion family has raised around $115,000 in the 23 years of the project.

American Legion Adjutant Commander Aaron Crooks said the Legion was happy to support the Children’s Hospital.

“We’re happy to support these events,” he said. “It definitely fits within the pillars of the American Legion which is children and youth.”

Mayor Bob Morgan said the City of Beatrice is very proud of the American Legion family.

“We’re proud of the American Legion and all that you are able to do,” he said.

Children’s Hospital Development Officer Alyssa DeFrain said they were grateful for the group.

“Children’s Hospital is a regional hospital and about 50% of our patients come from outside of the Omaha area,” she said. “No child is turned away whether or not their family is able to pay. That amounts to millions of dollars. Every year the funds from this fundraiser support the hospital in a number of ways.”

The hospital was founded during the polio epidemic and will celebrate their 75th anniversary this year.

In 2022 the Children’s Miracle Network provided 1,569 patient visits to Gage County residents.

Over $6,800 was raised at this year's walkathon.