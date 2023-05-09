Lewiston Consolidated Schools hosted the first elementary field day on a new track Monday morning.

High school students helped with the activities.

Superintendent Rick Kentfield said the track was finished last May.

“We haven’t had any meets at the new track,” he said. “We’ve had practice and today is the first elementary field day.”

Kentfield said the board was in the process of finalizing bleachers, a press box, restrooms, and a concession stand. New track equipment has been ordered for the track. The sprinkler system was completed last fall.

In addition, a $200,000 scoreboard will be added during the summer.

All of the home football games were played at Sterling Public Schools last season.

Funding for the $1.5 million track and football facility was donated anonymously and organized through the Nebraska Community Foundation. Work began in May 2021; however, the donor had challenged the school to make an improvement to match.

The board decided on an ag facility.

“The current building is quite old,” he said. “We’re a rural school with a strong focus on agriculture. In addition, our ag students qualify for some national teams every year and we want to keep that program strong. We have more youth in the ag program than any of the athletic teams.”

The new ag building is built where the old football field was and is adjoining to the school building with a long hallway that will double as a storm shelter. It will have a classroom, a tool crib, a mechanical room and restrooms. The bathrooms will also be accessible from the outside for football games and track meets.

The facility is expected to be completed before the 2023-2024 school year.

The prekindergarten to twelfth grade school has approximately 180 students.