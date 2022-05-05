Lewiston seniors to graduate on Sunday

Lewiston Consolidated Schools Principal Juli Smith has fond memories of the school’s graduating class.

They were just sophomores when she came on board at Lewiston three years ago.

"They’re kind of special to me,” Smith said. “I was able to get them know them more than classes that came before.”

One continual encounter started as a thorn but grew into a petal. The boys, many of them with backgrounds on farms, always strolled into the school building with ball caps on. She would regularly have to remind them of the school’s no-hats policy.

As she was checking them out of school for the final time on Wednesday, they all wore their caps.

“Can I say this one last time?” she said. “Please take off your hats.”

They laughed and complied.

But on Sunday, the whole class will don tassel-draped hats in the Lewiston School gym for the May 8, 2022, graduation ceremony.

Twelve seniors are graduating this year, including Madison Baker, Ethan Bohling, Johnathan Burgett, Case Carel, Kienen Creek, Rebecca de Koning, Gabe Garcia, Abel Gonzales, Rhiannon Harms, Ethan Horne, Jaden McHenry and Shawn Salts.

De Koning is the salutatorian and Creek is the valedictorian.

Smith said some of the students will be hitting the workforce as soon as they graduate.

Others, like de Koning, are heading to school for technical and professional skills. De Koning won’t have long to rest on her laurels.

“My plans are to go to SCC in Lincoln,” she said. “I start summer classes May 16 to go through their PTA program… It’s the assistant to the physical therapist. I would have less paper work than a physical therapist would. I want to work more closely with the patients.”

De Koning said her passion for therapy came when she was in junior high.

“My cousin, he got sick with a rare auto-immune disease,” she said. “He had to learn to walk and talk. And he even had that counseling to bring himself to eat. I went and visited him, and he wouldn’t do one of the exercises I knew he could do. So I was kind of like, ‘Hey, I didn’t drive all the way here just to not see you do your work and get better.’ The physical therapist saw that and asked if I wanted to job shadow… I decided that something in physical therapy was my happy place… I like helping people.”

Smith said she’s happy to see so many of the students follow through with plans they had since elementary or junior high.

The seniors’ class motto is “Nothing feels better than doing what people say you cannot do” from Kylie Francis.

The ceremony will last about an hour.

