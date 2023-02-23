A Liberty man was sentenced to probation Thursday for a trio of misdemeanors after being arrested in 2021 for what was initially described as an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

Derrie Seeman, 41, was sentenced in Gage County District Court to serve a total of four years on probation and pay a $1,000 for charges of third-degree domestic assault, stalking and a protection order violation.

A second charge of third-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats were previously dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Prior to sentencing, Judge Rick Schreiner encouraged Seeman to take advantage of the opportunities probation will provide.

“You’re 41 years old. You don’t have to live like this, and you know that,” Schreiner said. “You don’t like me and I know that and I can accept that. I’ve spent the last 35 years of my life engaged in occupations that caused people not to like me. It doesn’t bother me a bit. I think sometimes you don’t like you, and that’s got to stop. You not liking you gets reflected on those around you. So we have to do something, otherwise you’re going to die an angry man with nothing, and that’s not good for anybody.”

On Dec. 10, 2021, Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson announced Seeman’s arrest in a news release, saying during the course of the investigation officials found evidence that indicated the then 40-year-old had been plotting to kill or have killed a family member, as well as a juvenile male and another adult male in Blue Springs.

Seeman and his father, William Seeman Jr., were arrested at a home in Liberty and booked into the Gage County Detention Center on conspiracy to commit murder.