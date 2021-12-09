Liberty men arrested for conspiracy to commit murder

Two men were arrested in Gage County after allegedly conspiring to commit murder.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a conspiracy to commit murder in the Blue Springs area. During the course of the investigation evidence was obtained that indicated 40-year-old Derrie Seeman and his 71-year-old father, William (Bill) Seeman, had been plotting to kill or have killed a family member, a juvenile male, and another adult male in Blue Springs, according to a press release.

Both men were arrested at their residence in Liberty on Thursday morning. They were taken to the Gage County Detention Center and booked into jail on conspiracy to commit murder.

The victim was notified of the arrests by the Gage County Victim Advocate’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

