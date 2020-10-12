Library displays quilts, samplers from local museums

For the first time since the library’s renovated space opened in 2018, the Asian furnishings and collectibles on the back wall of the Arts Center has been traded out to display some of the quilts.

“We’ve been talking about doing a quilt exhibit for some time, because we wanted to use that space in a different way than just the oriental pieces that we usually have there,” Riedesel said. “We wanted people to realize that that was a control display space. This seemed like a perfect chance to put those things together.”

Riedesel said the collection will return with new pieces that had been in the library’s storage.

The “Stitch in Time” exhibit will be on display during regular library hours through the end of October.

Riedesel said the next exhibit will be more quilts, but smaller in comparison and made to be art pieces.

The pieces are made and curated by Studio Art Quilt Associates, Midwest Fiber Art Alliance and Fiberworks, as well as other quilting hobbyists, who also currently have an exhibit curated in Homestead National Monument’s Education Center.

