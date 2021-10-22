Library exhibit features former Beatrice teachers

Three former school teachers are coming together to display works of art at the Beatrice Public Library.

The library’s fall art show features paintings, photography and woodwork from Marvin Camocho-Cook, Nelson Dugan and Bernadette Korslund, and will be displayed through the end of the year.

“Bernadette was the French teacher and she does photography, Nelson was the art teacher and he has paintings and Marvin Camocho-Cook was the industrial arts teacher and he did some wood turnings,” said library director Joanne Neemann. “I loved setting this up because there was such a uniqueness about each one of them and it just added so much character to all of it, to have the wood next to the paintings and photography. It holds a lot of interest.”

Camocho-Cook’s interest in wood turning began in high school when he was shown how to use the wood lathe in the woodworking class more than 50 years ago.

“Throughout my high school and college years, and during my professional career as a high school Industrial Education Teacher teaching woodworking, I always enjoyed woodturning,” he wrote in a profile on display at the library. "My woodturning skills evolved over time, and my inspiration to advance my knowledge to become more creative comes from reading books and articles on using the lathe, watching online videos, as well as attending International Turning Conferences. The challenge of seeing how creative I can get on the lathe is my focal point now. My wish list of creative turning ideas that I want to make keeps expanding.”

Korslund’s photography exhibit includes fall photos from Nebraska.

“The Homestead National Historical Park is one of my favorite places where I spend many hours as a volunteer,” she wrote. “I am fascinated by its history. An immigrant myself, I am inspired by the daring and hard-working pioneers, ancestors of 93 million Americans. Originally from France, I consider Beatrice my hometown. I lived here for more than 30 years. Photography became my passion after retiring from teaching French at the Beatrice Public Schools.”

Dungan is a retired art teacher who taught more than 48 years in public schools and colleges. He taught art at Beatrice High School for 35 years. Prior to that he served as the elementary art coordinator for Sidney Public Schools. He instructed classes at the University of Nebraska, Kearney, Peru State College, and Southeast Community College. He developed and instructed adult and children's art camps for many years.

Neemann said the exhibit is one that was in the works for nearly two years, and was finally able to come together.

“They’ve been wanting to do this for a couple of years and then COVID hit,” she said. “Even after things opened back up we still waited a little bit longer, but I think it’s well worth it. It all works really well with each other. So many people have come in and they hear about it from someone else and want to see it, so this has been fantastic. We had to expand because we had so many things.”

The exhibit is on display in the Vette Cultural Arts Center at the library and can be viewed during regular hours, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

