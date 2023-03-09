The Beatrice Public Library is hosting the Sheldon Museum of Art traveling exhibition “On the Road Again.”

Seventeen prints in different mediums will be on display in the Vette Cultural Arts Center at the library from March 4-30.

Assistant Curator of Engagement for Sheldon Statewide Saraphina Masters said landscapes play a major role in this exhibition.

“Roadside attractions and accommodations are common subjects that can reveal the charm, necessities, and even eccentricities of travel,” she said. “These collected works of art demonstrate that while everyone’s experience is unique, there are sights and sentiments that contribute to a collective imagination of the open road.”

Beatrice Public Library Executive Director Joanne Neemann said the Beatrice Public Library Foundation provides funding for the Sheldon traveling exhibit to be on display at the library.

“We’ve done this for several years,” she said. “I like that it’s from Sheldon and we can provide this for people who can’t go to Lincoln to see the art.”

A kiosk at the beginning of the exhibit serves as a counter when visitors check in. Neemann said usually about 80 people visit the traveling exhibit in Beatrice.

“Road and Rainbow” by Betty Hahn is a Gum bichromate print with colored thread in the display is Neeman’s favorites of the pieces.

“It’s very unique,” she said.

The collection has been to Chadron, North Platte, McCook, Grand Island and York previously. It will go to Fremont and Falls City after Beatrice.

In April the library will have art from Southeast Community College students on display.

“We try to have something up in this area all the time,” she said.

“I want people to come in and show off their work as much as I want people to come in and enjoy it.”

The Beatrice Public Library is open Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am -7:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The library is closed on Sunday.