Library to host discussion about paddling the Big Blue

Sothan said not having an official entrance ramp in Beatrice, and Holmesville being the only exit ramp, poses two major challenges for the community.

“One is safety, and just convenience,” Sothan said. “You’re dealing with a lot more mud, you’re maybe dealing with steeper banks, and there’s nothing that’s really marked. There’s no signage, there’s nothing to really help a person prepare or know that this is a place that you can get in, or really, off the river, where to get out. So you just kind of have to know the river. So for a beginner, or someone that has never floated this area, it poses some challenges.”

Sothan also noted that while the river is considered public access in the state of Nebraska, the private properties surrounding it are not.

“Without identified entry and exit points, it’s easy for potential trespassing to occur, even inadvertently,” Sothan said. “We certainly want to avoid that, we want to be respectful of private property and give people an opportunity to enjoy the Big Blue River and its scenic beauty…But to do so respectfully, and to not have potential concerns around trespassing.”

Last July, the Beatrice City Council committed to paying $6,000 for the construction of at least one river access point to be located south of the West Court Street Bridge.