Lieutenant Governor presents economic development recertification to Beatrice city council

While practicing some social distancing, Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley commended the economic development in Beatrice during a city council meeting and presented them an Economic Development Certified Community Recertification Monday evening.

Foley specifically noted the progress of Hendrix Genetics and Landmark Snacks, as well as the roughly $12 million addition Exmark Manufacturing built in 2018.

“Extraordinary successes occurring here in Beatrice and Gage County,” Foley said. “I want to say thank you for your hard work in that regard.”

Foley said Neapco Components used state development funds through the Nebraska Advantage Act, and that a similar but “fine-tuned” bill, LB 720, is currently on the state legislative agenda.

Due to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, the legislature is out of session until further notice.

“We’ve got about 20 more days of legislative work left to do, and this is one of the key pieces of work that they need to get done before the adjourn for the year,” Foley said. “I think they’ll be back in session in fairly short order.”