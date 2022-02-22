Lifelong educator runs for BPS Board of Education

Before he spent his life educating students, Charles Riedesel learned to teach himself.

Riedesel—a retired university educator who has lived in Beatrice with his wife and former Beatrice Public Library director, Lauren, since 1977—cast his name in the sizable race for Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education. He said he wants to bring his passion for students and public education to the Board.

“I’m strongly for the public education system because think of what the objectives are,” he said. “Yes, prepare students for the workforce, for their careers. But also for them to become good citizens. That’s so important.”

While still in high school, Riedesel dreamed of teaching mathematics and physics one day. He spent his early years tinkering with science kits and electronics. He became fascinated with computing technology just as microprocessors were coming onto the scene. Riedesel said he built his own computer.

After getting his master’s in electrical engineering, Riedesel came to Beatrice and took a job with ESU 5, teaching computers.

He then taught at Southeast Community College and eventually started in a PhD program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he taught and served as an undergraduate advisor until his retirement in 2020. As a teacher, he was Promethean, carrying the light of the little known terrain of computers to students from all across the world.

Reidesel said one of his favorite aspects of his job was leading students in computer-based competitions across the world.

“Taking students to international competitions, being able to do that coaching for them and watch them really dig in and excel in these things, that was exciting,” he said. “And at the same time, if I can take students who aren’t that interested or aren’t that enthusiastic, I’d work with them personally.”

But Riedesel said he didn’t just focus on teaching the technical, computer skills to his students. If there was a career fair, he’d be there. He’d visit with representatives from companies that needed computer scientists.

Riedesel had two children graduate from Beatrice High School and currently has a granddaughter enrolled in Beatrice Middle School. He said he’d bring his long experience and passion caring for individual students to the Board.

“I want to do what I can do to help all of the students,” he said. “At the university, I helped students make the transition into the university. In my role, I was often the first point of contact. So the students and the parents would come to my office, and I would talk to them about their options and opportunities."

Riedesel said he wants to be a voice of moderation on the School Board.

“I know there’s been controversies over the years,” he said. “I want to help bring back the attention. In my way of thinking, people don’t think their best when they’re upset, when they’re afraid. Can I be one of those people on the board who can help lower the temperature to be able to address the fears people have, to try to build trust.”

Riedesel said, if elected to the Board, he’d be as transparent and public-facing as possible. He said would consider writing a column to communicate the intentions behind his decisions.

There are now more than eight people running for BPS Board of Education, meaning the candidates will appear on the spring ballot for a run-off. The top eight vote-getters will advance to the November election.

