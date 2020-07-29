Lightning storm causes costly damage at Beatrice High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lightning storm caused over $100,000 in estimated damage at Beatrice High School recently, as the phone system and other equipment were affected.

On Tuesday evening, the Board of Education approved a contract with Zultys, a manufacturer for Diode Communications, for roughly $84,000 to be paid over five years.

“The Diode bid is the best quality of phones, and also the most reasonably priced,” Superintendent Jason Alexander said. “ESU 5, Fairbury and about two to three other schools that we did contact in the service area had very good things to say about Zultys phones.”

Alexander said the district has insurance that covers most of the loss, and a $25,000 deductible on its policy to pay for the other damage, which includes a fire alarm panel, three electrical panels, a high-frequency HVAS system and two heating and cooling pumps.

Alexander said he hopes to have the phone system repaired before school starts on August 12.

