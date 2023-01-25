 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Lincoln Elementary celebrates 100th day

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Elementary students celebrated the 100th day of school on Wednesday.

Some of the classes had a special snack or read a book to commemorate the date. The Kindergarten classes dressed up as 100-year-old men and women and created posters that hung in the classroom. The leading sentence was “When I am 100, I will be very, very old and will….” Most of the students noted they would take a nap or spend time relaxing.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen said other classes counted 100 pennies or maybe stacked 100 cups.

Second grade classes made special shirts for the 100th day and had a party that parents helped organize.  They also had a parade.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Pantry director retires

Food Pantry director retires

Karen Mains retired as the Coordinator from the Beatrice Community Food Pantry at the end of December. Friends and family gathered Sunday afte…

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the Leopard 2, the formidable German battle tank long sought by Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News