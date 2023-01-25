Lincoln Elementary celebrates 100th day

Lincoln Elementary students celebrated the 100th day of school on Wednesday.
Some of the classes had a special snack or read a book to commemorate the date. The Kindergarten classes dressed up as 100-year-old men and women and created posters that hung in the classroom. The leading sentence was “When I am 100, I will be very, very old and will….” Most of the students noted they would take a nap or spend time relaxing.
Lincoln Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen said other classes counted 100 pennies or maybe stacked 100 cups.
Second grade classes made special shirts for the 100th day and had a party that parents helped organize. They also had a parade.