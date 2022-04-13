Lincoln Elementary gets book vending machine

From the side, the large black and orange box looks just like any other vending machine.

But behind the glass, illuminated by sharp pale light, is something very different than plastic wrappers packed with Milky Ways and trail mix. And regular quarters won’t get you anywhere.

“The Great Dog Wash” or “El Gran Lavaperros” reads one of the product’s names. “Little Fox’s Surprise” reads another’s. In hardback and paperback, with pictures and without, dozens of books stand in rows behind rings, waiting for the special coins and combinations that will set them free.

Two of these Bookworm vending machines have made homes in Beatrice elementary schools. Paddock Lane Elementary School brought one in during the 2020-21 academic year. Now, Lincoln Elementary School has gotten its own and will stock it full of books in the weeks to come.

Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said her students have loved the machine so far.

“With reading, we can open up whole new worlds to these students,” Replogle said. “You may not get to travel a lot, but with a book you can travel somewhere else, in a sense… It’s amazing to see how hungry the kids are for it.”

Replogle said there a couple ways to win gold coins for the vending machine. One is to be on the leaderboards of one of the 8, 40-person school houses. The other is to have an “Awesome Office Visit,” brought on by exceptional academic or interpersonal work.

Replogle brought three students to the office to for an Awesome Office Visit and gave them multiple coins. Each coin equals a book they can keep forever.

Their faces lit up as their eyes scoured the more than a dozen options. Some of the three even selected books to give to members of their family.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen said he looks forward to bringing that unique way of encouraging reading to the school. Kids in Lincoln will get the gold coins for the same reason as kids in Paddock Lane, though Lincoln’s student run a punch card system. Acts of kindness and integrity often translate directly to a punch on the card.

“They can get all kind of rewards for their punches,” Janssen said. “I think it helps inspire good behavior.”

Janssen said, with the innumerable distractions cartwheeling around students every day, it’s important to encourage the slower but just as active passion of reading.

“I think it’s more important now than ever to get students reading,” Janssen said. “Reading is something that you can and should do your whole life… There are so many times in life when you can read a book, so any time we can encourage the love for reading, we’re going to benefit our kids long term.”

Doris Martin, executive director at the Beatrice Educational Foundation, spoke at an event last week celebrating the entrance of the Bookworm vending machine in Lincoln and thanking the many donors who supported the effort. She said she looks forward to seeing how kids interact with the vending machine.

“This gives us a chance to re-introduce the joy of holding a book in your hands,” Martin said. “Reading is even better in paper form. It gives kids a sense of accomplishment each time they turn the page.”

Janssen said he’s also excited to have a multi-lingual assortment of books in the machines for the school’s English learner students.

“We’re going to get all these Berenstain Bears books in Spanish,” he said.

Lincoln-Stoddard PTO has agreed to pay for books to fill the machine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0