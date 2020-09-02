Lincoln Elementary students return to in-person classes

While Lincoln students did online learning, all other Beatrice Public School buildings continued in-person classes with a face covering mandate. With Lincoln returning to classes, school officials have discussed whether to reinstate their opt-out forms for students. All currently confirmed cases at BPS involved people wearing masks, as it’s a requirement for district staff.

“We spoke yesterday with the Beatrice Community Hospital, and we spoke with Public Health Solutions and our administrative team,” BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said. “We’re going to monitor the situation for the rest of this week, and if things still look as good as they do on the COVID dashboard, then we’ll probably return to the mask opt-out for those who have opted out. There will be no new opt-outs.”

The dashboard has been linked to the district website to update the community on the number of active cases there are, and what school is involved. As of Wednesday, there is one active case at Beatrice High School.

Alexander said the district will return to tier two of their action plan, which anticipates a moderate risk of spreading COVID-19, and limits interactions in classrooms, lunchrooms, hallways and other areas, as well as randomly screens students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms.

“It’s good to see kids back at school at Lincoln Elementary, and hopefully we can continue to keep those cases low and practice good social hygiene so we can keep kids in school,” Alexander said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.