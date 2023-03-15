Lincoln Elementary students presented a spring music program on Tuesday evening at the Hevelone Center.

Kindergartners sang “Down in the Deep Blue Sea,” “A Sailor Went to Sea,” and “This Way That Way.”

First grade students opened their portion of the program with Brooks Philippi as a rooster waking students. They sang “Rise and Shine,” “Shake my Sillies Out,” and “Brush Your Teeth” before they sang “Down by the Bay” and “Baby Beluga.”

Second graders sang five songs with an “Oceans of Fun” theme.

Music teacher Laura Bigley led the students through music and movement entertaining family and friends.