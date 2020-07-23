Lincoln man arrested after brief pursuit.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man was arrested in Beatrice following a brief pursuit with speeds that exceeded 90 mph.

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 a.m., a Gage County Sheriff’s deputy preparing to run stationary radar on U.S. Highway 77 near Russell Ave observed a northbound car speed away as the deputy was making a U-Turn.

A press release stated the vehicle was pursued north into Beatrice where the driver, Tanner Neemann, 18, of Lincoln, exceeded 90 mph.

He eventually stopped in the 1600 block of Scott Street where he was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, willful reckless driving and other traffic violations.

