Lincoln man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Gage County

Gage County authorities arrested a Lincoln man after several illegal items were found in a vehicle following a traffic stop.

A Gage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a stop of a vehicle in Pickrell after it was speeding on Highway 77 on Thursday.

A press release from the department stated the driver told the deputy he was heading from Lincoln to Crete, but later told the deputy he was driving to Beatrice.

During the course of the traffic stop, deputies requested a K9 from the Beatrice Police Department. The K-9 indicated to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and authorities found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, a loaded and defaced handgun, ammunition and burglary tools.

The vehicle was also determined to have been stolen out of Lincoln.

The driver, Robert Cave, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar’s tools, theft by receiving stolen property, driving under suspension and willful reckless driving.

