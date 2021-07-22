Lincoln man receives probation related to Pickrell traffic stop

A Lincoln man has received probation after four charges related to a traffic stop in Pickrell last August.
A Gage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a stop of a vehicle after it was speeding on Highway 77. During the course of the traffic stop, a K-9 from the Beatrice Police Department indicated to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and authorities found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, a loaded and defaced handgun, ammunition and burglary tools. The vehicle was also determined to have been stolen out of Lincoln.
The driver, Robert Cave, now 30, was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, and failure to appear.
Additional charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension were previously dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Cave appeared for sentencing at the Gage County District Court on Thursday afternoon.
Lee Timan, public defender for Gage County, noted that Cave has since been given conditional release to seek treatment, which he has completed, and that he has transitioned from a halfway house to an Oxford House to continue maintaining his sobriety.
“The facts of this case are somewhat concerning, but I think that the history shows that certainly, one of Mr. Cave’s biggest issues has been substance abuse, which I think was a factor at the time he was arrested from the charges…I’m glad to see that Mr. Cave has taken this opportunity seriously,” Timan said. “I believe he has shown, if the court grants him probation, he will continue on that path.”
Cave spoke briefly, and said he is thankful for the court for the conditional release.
“I’m trying to take on a more active role in Oxford as a whole, rather than just being a member of the house, and I just want to keep continuing to work my steps, sponsorship, and things like that,” Cave said.
District Court Judge Rick Schreiner sentenced Cave to traditional probation of 24 months each for the third and fourth counts, to be run concurrently for a total of roughly four years. He said a recommendation for probation from the State of Nebraska and Cave’s treatment were two factors in his decision.