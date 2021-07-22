Lincoln man receives probation related to Pickrell traffic stop

“The facts of this case are somewhat concerning, but I think that the history shows that certainly, one of Mr. Cave’s biggest issues has been substance abuse, which I think was a factor at the time he was arrested from the charges…I’m glad to see that Mr. Cave has taken this opportunity seriously,” Timan said. “I believe he has shown, if the court grants him probation, he will continue on that path.”

Cave spoke briefly, and said he is thankful for the court for the conditional release.

“I’m trying to take on a more active role in Oxford as a whole, rather than just being a member of the house, and I just want to keep continuing to work my steps, sponsorship, and things like that,” Cave said.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner sentenced Cave to traditional probation of 24 months each for the third and fourth counts, to be run concurrently for a total of roughly four years. He said a recommendation for probation from the State of Nebraska and Cave’s treatment were two factors in his decision.

