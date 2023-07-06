A Lincoln man accused of taking contracts to build fences in the Beatrice area but failing to do the work was sentenced Thursday in Gage County District Court.

Travis Kechely, 35, was sentenced on 10 counts of attempted theft by deception valued at $1,500-$5,000 to a total of four years on probation and ordered to pay $50,844.50 to the victims in the case.

“I just want to sincerely apologize to everybody that’s here in this room today and others that couldn’t make it,” he said before the sentence was pronounced. “I’m just trying to make everybody whole and continue to work hard and provide for my family, as well. I think I came to court today showing that I have worked very hard to make sure everybody leaves with their full amount.”

As of the hearing, $49,200 had been paid toward the restitution.

Kechely was initially charged with three counts of theft by deception over $5,000, 10 counts theft by deception $1,500-$5,000, two counts theft by deception $500-$1,500 and issuing a bad check.

Per a plea agreement reached in May, Kechely was ultimately charged with the 10 counts of attempted theft by deception valued at $1,500-$5,000, and the remaining charges were dismissed.

Kechely was arrested after taking area fencing contracts, but failing to do the work.

According to court documents, police began investigating Kechely in December 2020 after they were informed that a fencing company, Patriot Fencing, was taking deposits of at least 50% for jobs and then never starting the projects.

Police posted on social media asking anyone who had been a victim of fraud by the company to contact police. More than 16 victims came forward.

The majority were determined to have paid deposits in the spring and summer of 2020 for fencing projects that were never started.

Before pronouncing the sentence, District Court Judge Rick Schreiner said he understood the victims’ frustration, both with losing money and the amount of time it took to resolve the case.

“Not only have you lost money, but you’ve lost time,” he said. “You’ve lost time thinking about this when you could have been thinking about other things, taking care of your family, taking care of your neighbors, paying your bills. I have done the same thing, and there has to come a point where you say ‘I am done letting this individual rent space in my head for free.’ Today has to be that day.”

Carlos Monzon, Keachely’s defense attorney, said his client had a minimal criminal history and the failed contracts were the result of supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added Kechely’s business partner had died, leaving his client with the full burden.

Gage County Chief Deputy Attorney Amanda Spracklen-Hogan said despite the case taking nearly three years to resolve, she hoped the victims felt whole.

“Unfortunately, it did take three years, but at the end of the day the victims in this matter feel they’ve been made whole, at least to the best of our abilities in the criminal justice system,” she said. “I realize that Mr. Kechely doesn’t feel that he intended to defraud anyone, but that’s not how the victims in this case felt. For three years they felt defrauded. I understand that the community fell on hard times during COVID and Mr. Kechely’s business fell on hard times, as well. But he took advantage of other members of our community to benefit himself.”

Schreiner also ordered Kechely to do 40 hours of community service in Gage County. Keachely has another pending case in Lancaster County related to the failed work contracts, in which he plans to pay a single victim around $5,000 in restitution.