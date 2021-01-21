Lincoln man sentenced in Gage County drug case

“I would indicate to the court also that the item that was tested reflected only a residue amount of methamphetamine,” he said. “It wasn’t like any quantity, it was a pipe that was found in his vehicle. Also, he did cooperate with police when he was contacted. He was lost in Beatrice, he was going to go back to Beatrice. He had his pickup and that’s what led to police having contact with him. He cooperated with them and did allow the officer to search the vehicle and that’s when the pipe was found.”