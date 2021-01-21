Lincoln man sentenced in Gage County drug case

A Lincoln man was sentenced to probation in Gage County for a May drug arrest.
William Rasp, 55, was sentenced in Gage County District Court on Thursday to 36 months of probation for possession of methamphetamine. Two additional charges of no proof of insurance and driving under suspension were previously dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Rasp was arrested after an officer observed a white Ford Ranger almost make an improper turn in downtown Beatrice. A short time later the officer again saw the vehicle and followed it to observe the driver’s behavior. As the vehicle pulled into Farmer’s Coop at 805 S. Sixth St. the officer said he stopped because he believed the driver was in need of help or trying to avoid the police car.
The driver identified himself as Rasp and stated that he was lost and trying to get back to Lincoln.
Upon checking Rasp’s driving status the officer noted Rasp’s license was suspended for insurance cancellation. While speaking to Rasp, a syringe fell out the driver’s door of his vehicle. According to the police report, Rasp admitted to using illegal narcotics and stated the last time he used was approximately one week earlier.
Rasp gave the officer verbal consent to search the vehicle. During the search, police found four syringes and a glass smoking device with burnt crystalline substance.
Defense attorney Jerry Shelton emphasized that Rasp didn’t have drugs with him at the time.
“I would indicate to the court also that the item that was tested reflected only a residue amount of methamphetamine,” he said. “It wasn’t like any quantity, it was a pipe that was found in his vehicle. Also, he did cooperate with police when he was contacted. He was lost in Beatrice, he was going to go back to Beatrice. He had his pickup and that’s what led to police having contact with him. He cooperated with them and did allow the officer to search the vehicle and that’s when the pipe was found.”