Lincoln school board cancels contract with teacher hired to coach wrestling at Southeast

The Lincoln Board of Education voted to terminate a contract with a former Beatrice teacher hired to coach wrestling at Lincoln Southeast after he failed to disclose a number of charges, including a second-offense DUI charge.

The board, in a 6-1 vote, concluded that A.J. Jaramillo's conduct warranted the cancellation of his contract in a hearing before Tuesday's regular meeting.

Jaramillo, who was hired in April, never taught at Southeast.

Attorney Greg Perry, representing LPS at Tuesday's hearing, said Jaramillo applied to teach P.E. at Southeast and be the head coach of the wrestling team in March.

Asked on his application if he had any prior charges or convictions other than minor infractions, Jaramillo said he did not.

But later on the application, Jaramillo disclosed a DUI conviction in 2016 for which he served nine months probation and 10 days in jail.

A background check after his contract was approved later turned up three other offenses — leaving the scene of an accident and failing to appear in court in 2014 and a second-offense DUI charge in 2018 that was later reduced to a reckless driving charge.