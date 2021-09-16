Lincoln school board cancels contract with teacher hired to coach wrestling at Southeast

The Lincoln Board of Education voted to terminate a contract with a former Beatrice teacher hired to coach wrestling at Lincoln Southeast after he failed to disclose a number of charges, including a second-offense DUI charge.
The board, in a 6-1 vote, concluded that A.J. Jaramillo's conduct warranted the cancellation of his contract in a hearing before Tuesday's regular meeting.
Jaramillo, who was hired in April, never taught at Southeast.
Attorney Greg Perry, representing LPS at Tuesday's hearing, said Jaramillo applied to teach P.E. at Southeast and be the head coach of the wrestling team in March.
Asked on his application if he had any prior charges or convictions other than minor infractions, Jaramillo said he did not.
But later on the application, Jaramillo disclosed a DUI conviction in 2016 for which he served nine months probation and 10 days in jail.
A background check after his contract was approved later turned up three other offenses — leaving the scene of an accident and failing to appear in court in 2014 and a second-offense DUI charge in 2018 that was later reduced to a reckless driving charge.
When asked to amend his application, Jaramillo added the three offenses, but in the case of the 2018 DUI charge, wrote that he was only pulled over for a DUI, not charged.
"When we ask those questions, we expect to get truthful answers," Perry said.
After LPS administrators recommended canceling his contract, Jaramillo appealed the decision. An administrative officer upheld the recommendation, which went before the board Tuesday. Both sides offered arguments before the board voted to cancel Jaramillo's contract.
Jon Hunzeker, Jaramillo's attorney, said his client was a respected teacher and volunteer wrestling coach in Beatrice Public Schools who took a job at Southeast to "spread his wings." He argued that by disclosing his 2016 DUI initially, Jaramillo was not intentionally trying to hide his prior offenses.
The failure to mention the 2018 DUI charge a second time underscored the confusion about the case, Hunzeker said.
LPS also failed to conduct a background check before the board approved his contract in May, an administrative oversight that should not cost Jaramillo his job, Hunzeker said.
Perry countered that the hiring process should not overshadow Jaramillo's behavior, which demonstrated a "character flaw."
Jaramillo was fined $200 for leaving the scene of an accident in 2014 and later failing to appear in court, records show. He would later serve a year of probation for the 2018 reckless driving conviction.