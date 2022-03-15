Lincoln Street study open house set for next Monday

The city of Beatrice will host an open house for the Lincoln Street corridor study to discuss plans for the street on Monday, March 21 in the Lincoln Elementary gym from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A trip down Lincoln Street takes you through a number of Beatrice’s staples, its residential heart. Starting at Fifth Street, you pass Christ Church Episcopal and come to 6th Street, Beatrice’s arterial road. Moving on, the Courthouse rises and falls to the right. Then, the causeway cuts through blocks of houses.

But Lincoln Street has begun to crumble under the weight of its importance. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the City needs to start planning its next steps for the street.

“Lincoln Street is one of our major streets through town,” Tempelmeyer said. “It’s been an asphalt street for a number of years. What we’ve experienced on it is that the asphalt breaks up rather quickly, more quickly than other asphalt streets. It just has to do with the amount of traffic that goes on that street. Rather than simply re-asphalting it … it makes sense to do something different with it, i.e. put in concrete. And if that’s the case, what’s the best alignment for it?”

Should it be two lanes, three lanes? Should there be a bike lane? Those questions, Tempelmeyer said, are crucial to answer before putting so much time and effort into the street.

That’s why the City enlisted the help of JEO Consulting Group. Lonnie Burklund, JEO’s traffic technology department leader, is spearheading the project.

The scope of the project follows Lincoln Street from 5th Street to 22nd Street. It will cost the City $109,000.

“We’re doing traffic analysis and a concept study to figure out what we want to move forward with for design,” Burklund said. “That’s kind of the 30,000 foot view… Whether they live along the corridor or not, we’d love to get some input from folks and see what they’d like to see.”

Monday’s open house meeting will give community members the chance to provide input on what they want to see for the future of the corridor. Burklund said there won’t be any formal presentations, but there will be paper exercises attendees can do to lay out their visions for Lincoln Street.

Burklund said there will be future public meetings, where JEO will show its findings more formally.

Tempelmeyer said the study will conclude with a number of recommendations for the City.

“When the study gets done, what does it recommend doing?” he said. “What are the costs? There are some things that might be easier to pick off and do… But then there are more extensive projects that we can decide how to do.”

Burklund and Tempelmeyer said the study will be done by July.

