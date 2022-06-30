Lincoln Street work progressing

Work on a busy Beatrice street is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks, though it’s just the start of some larger plans to look at how traffic flows through one area of town.

Workers with R.L. Tiemann Construction are in the process of redoing Fourth Street from Grant to Lincoln streets and Lincoln Street from Fourth to Fifth streets. The two sections were previously asphalt, and are being replaced with longer-lasting concrete.

James Burroughs, CIty Engineer, said the project may be completed ahead of schedule.

“They have the stretch of Lincoln Street poured,” he said during Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting. “They’re working on the intersection of Fourth and Lincoln streets (Wednesday) and will probably pour that as well. Our goal is by Tuesday to maybe open that section up to the local residents. That’s where most of the driveways are at, is along Lincoln Street.”

He added Fourth Street will be done the week after, and the projects could be done in two weeks.

But those two stretches are just the beginning.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the city hopes to make similar changes to the rest of Lincoln Street. But because concrete will last much longer than asphalt, the city hired JEO Consulting to examine the road and collect public input to decide if any changes need to be made in the design.

That report is expected to be complete in the next 30 days.

“Hopefully it's got an idea of what the corridor would look like from Sixth to 22nd streets,” Tempelmeyer said. “We want to study it first before we go putting concrete down on the ground and set the location of the street for the next 50 years. We wanted to take a step back and have a study done to see what makes most sense for that as far as parking, bike lanes or the number of lanes.”

As part of the study, the city held two public open houses where people could voice their concerns and ideas for the street.

“I think they were good opportunities to talk to people about what they liked or didn’t like and address some misconceptions out there,” Tempelmeyer said. “It was a good way to get information out to the public.”

The report will be considered by the City Council before the project is bid out. It’s yet to be determined if the project will be done in several smaller sections, and how long it may take to complete.

Tempelyer added the city hopes to minimize the inconvenience of the road work as much as possible, and that the project should have long term benefits for the area.

“We know that once we go in and start construction, it’s going to impact lots of people who live there and travel that road,” he said. “We’re very cognizant of the inconvenience that causes the public. I can remember milling and overlaying Lincoln Street twice, if not three times, in the last 10-15 years. It’s one of those where rather than just doing the same thing, is there a better solution. The better idea is to put down concrete that makes it long term.”

