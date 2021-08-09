Little Angels prepares for fundraising event at Chautauqua Park Saturday

In just over three months, a Beatrice project has gone from a growing fundraising effort to a nearly completed project with ongoing plans to beautify Evergreen Home Cemetery.
In May, the Little Angels group announced their plans to restore “Babyland” at the cemetery, providing an appealing and private place for families to visit the final resting place for local infants and babies.
Since then, Little Angels founder Robin Butler said over $20,000 has been raised, and that the concrete pad has been poured with three granite benches just east of Babyland.
The group has also mentioned purchasing a statue of a five-foot tall angel holding a child, which will be placed on the pad, with a path leading up to it and trees surrounding it to help with noise reduction and privacy from the nearby Highway 136.
“We have had two local grants that have helped a lot, but the majority of our funds have come from the community, which is just amazing. The community support has been just wonderful,” Butler said.
To help generate additional funds, Little Angels is holding an event at Chautauqua Park on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8a.m.-4p.m., and includes a car show starting at 8a.m., and a 5K run/walk from Riverside Park to Chautauqua at 9a.m. Both of those events are $25 to sign up, and those interested in participating can register at the event.
For $3, people can get three balls to throw at the dunk tank. The dunk tank schedule starts at 10a.m. with Jace Bowhay of Bowhay Chiropractic, followed at 11a.m. by Captain Dan Moss of the Beatrice Police Department, 12p.m. with Investigator Matt Ernst of the Gage County Sheriff’s Department, 1p.m. with Little Angels co-founder Jina Raber, 2p.m. “Dunk the Hunk” with Green Way Lawn Service’s Caleb Allen, and 3p.m. with Rachel Knoble of the Nebraska State Probation-Beatrice Office.
There will also be vendors, food trucks, a super castle bounce and slide, a 50-50 raffle and other games and activities throughout the day.
“This is an ongoing project,” Butler said about Little Angels. “We would like to be able to provide stones and graves for future Little Angels, and we’d like to put headstones on the existing graves that are out there. There’s 14 graves, and I think only four or five headstones. We will throughout the year try to raise funds and help families that can’t afford it.”
Butler said the group is still selling memorial bricks that will be laid as a path up to the future monument. She also recognized the No Footprint Too Small nonprofit from Lincoln for donating to their project, and said Little Angels would like to become a nonprofit as well.
“If someone was doing a project involving babies and a cemetery, we want to be able to help,” Butler said. “So this will stand beyond Beatrice. At the very least, Gage County, and hopefully someday at cemeteries everywhere. So Little Angels is an ongoing, growing project.”