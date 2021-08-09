Little Angels prepares for fundraising event at Chautauqua Park Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For $3, people can get three balls to throw at the dunk tank. The dunk tank schedule starts at 10a.m. with Jace Bowhay of Bowhay Chiropractic, followed at 11a.m. by Captain Dan Moss of the Beatrice Police Department, 12p.m. with Investigator Matt Ernst of the Gage County Sheriff’s Department, 1p.m. with Little Angels co-founder Jina Raber, 2p.m. “Dunk the Hunk” with Green Way Lawn Service’s Caleb Allen, and 3p.m. with Rachel Knoble of the Nebraska State Probation-Beatrice Office.

There will also be vendors, food trucks, a super castle bounce and slide, a 50-50 raffle and other games and activities throughout the day.

“This is an ongoing project,” Butler said about Little Angels. “We would like to be able to provide stones and graves for future Little Angels, and we’d like to put headstones on the existing graves that are out there. There’s 14 graves, and I think only four or five headstones. We will throughout the year try to raise funds and help families that can’t afford it.”

Butler said the group is still selling memorial bricks that will be laid as a path up to the future monument. She also recognized the No Footprint Too Small nonprofit from Lincoln for donating to their project, and said Little Angels would like to become a nonprofit as well.