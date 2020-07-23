Live stream option available for Gage County Fair events

The Gage County Fair is in full swing this week, though you might not know by the look of it.
The midway is void of rides and games, food vendors are absent and only a handful of cars are in the parking lots as the COVID-19 pandemic forced fair organizers to make cuts while promoting social distancing to keep people safe.
One concession has been not providing bleachers in the main barn and requesting limited attendance at livestock shows.
But even though fair organizers have made tough decisions about cuts, there have also been new additions to bring the fair right to people’s living rooms.
For the first time, livestock events are being live streamed on the internet via YouTube for people to watch.
Shaun Kracke’s family has supported the fair for decades, and five years ago set up a scholarship fund for students in 4-H.
During Thursday’s beef show, Kracke sat at a table in the main barn in front of a computer and tablet, monitoring video feeds and putting them online.
“I thought of this idea after watching the state fair last year and Diode Technology got the internet going,” he said. “When it was going to be a regular fair we thought it would be a good idea for a lot of the grandmothers and those who can’t come to the fair during a normal year because it’s 100 degrees. Then once the virus stuff started picking up, Diode called and we thought it was something we needed to have going.”
Videos can be found by searching “Gage County Fair” on Youtube.
The main barn features two cameras, one on the center podium and another mounted in the corner. A third is also installed to pick up audio from the competitions, and most of the initial issues have been sorted out.
“We’ve been working on it for the past few weeks and had some issues, but as of right now, it works,” Kracke said. “There were just some little details you can’t really work out until something actually starts going wrong. There were things that went wrong (during Wednesday’s dairy show) and at the end of the fair we’ll probably have a pretty good plan for next year.”
Steve Whitwer, president of Gage County Fair board, said people have been taking advantage of the live stream option.
“It’s a neat idea because people are watching it,” he said. “We can pull it up and see that there are people there and we knew because of COVID we had people whose health was compromised and may not be able to come. They can watch their niece, grandchild or whoever. They can still see it.”
Whitwer added that livestock entries have been similar to previous years, despite COVID-19 concerns.
In addition to continuing the streaming project next year, Kracke hopes to expand by adding more cameras around the grounds.
“The goal is to keep doing it next year and really like to get some kind of livestream out to the show barns,” he said. “Especially on cattle and hog show days, parents are too busy working with livestock and getting their kids’ stuff ready. They’re missing half the show so it would be nice for them to be able to just peek up and look.”
Kracke added it would be difficult to get cameras online at the horse arena in the corner of the grounds, but he hopes the poultry complex may host its own livestream equipment someday.
