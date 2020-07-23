Live stream option available for Gage County Fair events

Videos can be found by searching “Gage County Fair” on Youtube.

The main barn features two cameras, one on the center podium and another mounted in the corner. A third is also installed to pick up audio from the competitions, and most of the initial issues have been sorted out.

“We’ve been working on it for the past few weeks and had some issues, but as of right now, it works,” Kracke said. “There were just some little details you can’t really work out until something actually starts going wrong. There were things that went wrong (during Wednesday’s dairy show) and at the end of the fair we’ll probably have a pretty good plan for next year.”

Steve Whitwer, president of Gage County Fair board, said people have been taking advantage of the live stream option.

“It’s a neat idea because people are watching it,” he said. “We can pull it up and see that there are people there and we knew because of COVID we had people whose health was compromised and may not be able to come. They can watch their niece, grandchild or whoever. They can still see it.”

Whitwer added that livestock entries have been similar to previous years, despite COVID-19 concerns.