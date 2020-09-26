Local ag producers discuss hemp production in Nebraska

Fury said a CBD strain of hemp can be sold anywhere from $25 to $750 a pound.

“It’s even higher for CBG,” Fury said. “The fiber market is developing. Farmers can get $800 to $1,200 an acre on fiber. So it’s just outperforming beans, corn, and it’s just another tool in the toolbox for farmers when they look to diversify their agricultural operation.”

Fury explained that hemp is much more difficult to harvest that beans or corn.

“You’ve got to be ready to work,” Fury said. “I recommend that farmers have a football team, a lot of good, hands-on people that can help you weed the fields, plant the seeds and seedlings, and help you with the post-production and drying.”

Derek Kats, founder of hempconsultants.com and first commercial hemp license recipient in Nebraska, said another difficulty is selling the product, which he said is the most common question he gets from farmers.