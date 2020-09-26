Local ag producers discuss hemp production in Nebraska

Southeast Nebraska farmers were able to take a break from harvesting Friday morning and learn about a new crop they could be farming: hemp.
Organized by the Heartland Hemp Association, a forum was held at Kracke Farms in De Witt, allowing the community to hear directly from current and former state senators, hemp producers and business owners about the potential economic development the crop has in Nebraska.
“We’ll be talking about different marketplace uses, different types of strains Nebraska farmers can grow,” Heartland Director Colin Fury said. “They’ll get to check out some of the different ag implement equipment and machinery. This farm right here, they don’t have any irrigation, which is ideal for hemp production. They don’t have any water supply. So with this farm in particular, we’re trying to show people what you can do in the least ideal of conditions. This is an example for small farmers, of what they can do with just a couple acres of land.”
The Heartland Hemp Association held several forums across the Midwest this year, with future forums being announced on the Heartland Hemp Forum Facebook page.
While answering several questions, a group of panelists touched on the several uses of hemp, including in food, vehicles, textiles, buildings, medicine and as mulch for other crops.
The Hemp Business Journal reported that total U.S. hemp industry sales were over $1 billion in 2018. The revenue of hemp is in part because several parts of the plant can be sold for different uses.
Fury said a CBD strain of hemp can be sold anywhere from $25 to $750 a pound.
“It’s even higher for CBG,” Fury said. “The fiber market is developing. Farmers can get $800 to $1,200 an acre on fiber. So it’s just outperforming beans, corn, and it’s just another tool in the toolbox for farmers when they look to diversify their agricultural operation.”
Fury explained that hemp is much more difficult to harvest that beans or corn.
“You’ve got to be ready to work,” Fury said. “I recommend that farmers have a football team, a lot of good, hands-on people that can help you weed the fields, plant the seeds and seedlings, and help you with the post-production and drying.”
Derek Kats, founder of hempconsultants.com and first commercial hemp license recipient in Nebraska, said another difficulty is selling the product, which he said is the most common question he gets from farmers.
“Most farmers are used to putting corn on a freight, sending it out and getting a check back. They’re not used to putting corn on freight, sending it out, getting a 50 gallon drum of ethanol back and then having to figure out how to sell that ethanol,” Kats explained. “In the hemp processing side, that’s exactly how it is...Most of the processors at this point in time are not paying you for it. They are trading it with you. They send back a refined product, and at that point in time is where we step in and help broker that back out.”
The panelists also discussed the hemp regulations in Nebraska.
In 2018, President Trump signed a farm bill that legalizes hemp and CBD on a federal level, but regulations vary by state.
In Nebraska, federal guidelines state that all hemp strains must contain .3% THC, the psychoactive chemical substance in marijuana, or less to be legal for processing, harvesting and shipping.
Former state senator Tommy Garrett called hemp producers patriotic, noting that both Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were hemp farmers.
It’s only within the last 100 years that hemp was illegal to produce.
The Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and effectively banned the possession of marijuana. To obtain a tax stamp, users had to provide details about the amount and location of their marijuana, thereby incriminating themselves in the process.
Hemp also became illegal under the act.
State senators Myron Dorn and Tom Brandt briefly spoke about bills being discussed in the legislature regarding hemp production.
LB 657 was introduced by Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha in 2019, which Brandt said only had four opponents to it by the third round of discussions.
“This year, I serve on the ag committee. We updated the hemp regulations with LB 1152, because the original bill referenced the 2014 USDA bill, and we could only have experimental growers,” Brandt explained. “This year, everybody was eligible.”
Dorn said LB 1152 will likely further be updated this year, but called it a tremendous bill.
“It’s an ongoing process, but I’m thankful to look out here and see this going on,” Dorn said. “I think it’s a tremendous opportunity, and as we go forward it will be something exciting for the state of Nebraska.”
