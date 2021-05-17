Local aviation group organizes free flights for kids this Saturday

If Beatrice residents have their eye to the sky Saturday morning, they may see some young pilots taking flights.
The Young Eagles Rally is one of several programs organized by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 569 based in Lincoln.
The Young Eagles program launched in 1992, and EAA has since given more than 2 million kids ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane.
“We do it to promote aviation, and sort of open a window to a whole bunch of different careers that don’t get talked about a whole lot in schools,” Cristi Higgins, Young Eagles coordinator with EAA Chapter 569, said. “Everyone’s a volunteer, nobody is being paid. They buy their own fuel. It’s just a straight from the heart kind of program.”
The Rally is scheduled to take place at Beatrice Municipal Airport, 3301 N. Sixth St., on Saturday, May 22 from 9a.m. to noon.
Airport manager Diana Smith said the airport is helping sponsor the rides as they have in years past, and that she hopes it increases the children’s interest in aviation.
Higgins said roughly five pilots have volunteered to fly, with planes ranging from one to three seats for passengers. She said flights will take about 25 minutes, with pilots looping around town.
“It’s kind of like an ‘I Spy’ game to see if they can find Walmart or find their house, have fun and get to fly the airplane a little bit, the ones that get to sit up front,” Higgins explained.
As of Monday, there are possible thunderstorms predicted for Saturday.
Higgins said an announcement will be made by Friday evening on the EAA Chapter 569 Facebook page and the eaa569.org website if the event is canceled.
Smith noted that a parent or legal guardian will also be required to give a signature of approval for their child to participate.
For those over the age range also interested in aviation, Higgins said the EAA has an Eagle Flights program that gives an introductory flight experience, as well as informal mentoring to teach people how to get involved in the local aviation community. She said more information about EAA and its programs can be found at eaa.org/