Local aviation group organizes free flights for kids this Saturday

If Beatrice residents have their eye to the sky Saturday morning, they may see some young pilots taking flights.

The Young Eagles Rally is one of several programs organized by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 569 based in Lincoln.

The Young Eagles program launched in 1992, and EAA has since given more than 2 million kids ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane.

“We do it to promote aviation, and sort of open a window to a whole bunch of different careers that don’t get talked about a whole lot in schools,” Cristi Higgins, Young Eagles coordinator with EAA Chapter 569, said. “Everyone’s a volunteer, nobody is being paid. They buy their own fuel. It’s just a straight from the heart kind of program.”

The Rally is scheduled to take place at Beatrice Municipal Airport, 3301 N. Sixth St., on Saturday, May 22 from 9a.m. to noon.

Airport manager Diana Smith said the airport is helping sponsor the rides as they have in years past, and that she hopes it increases the children’s interest in aviation.

Higgins said roughly five pilots have volunteered to fly, with planes ranging from one to three seats for passengers. She said flights will take about 25 minutes, with pilots looping around town.