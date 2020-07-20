Local Blue Rivers agency to hold "Stuff the Bus" event Wednesday

Beatrice’s Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging Transportation will be collecting and donating items to the Community Food Pantry on Wednesday by having a "Stuff the Bus" event in front of Russ’s Market.
Cliff Lindell, the area transit manager, said the idea was created and organized from Agency drivers, who saw that the pantry was in need of items.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., nonperishable food items, cleaning products, diapers and hygiene products can be donated at 1300 Court St. in Beatrice. Lindell said there will also be a raffle ticket drawing for different prizes at 2p.m., with the winners announced on the Agency’s Facebook page.
“We’re trying to let people know we’re still out here, and we’re still doing transit,” Lindell said. “We’re hoping to have a good time and a good turnout…We did it up in Nebraska City and it worked really well, and we’ll see about expanding it to other areas that we serve.”
Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging Transportation assists elderly Nebraskans by providing public transportation for medical appointments, pharmacy stops and grocery store runs. Those needing to use the Beatrice agency can call 402-223-1357 for more information.
The Community Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and the last Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m.
With social distancing complicating efforts to distribute food, the pantry takes orders over the phone and then places the sack of food with the individuals’ names on it by the door.
Anyone requiring food from the pantry or wanting to make a donation can call 402-223-5306 for more information.
