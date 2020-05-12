Local businesses can reopen May 18 with restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many local businesses are poised to reopen next week.

Public Health Solutions announced on Monday that a new directed health measure has been approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts for its 5-county district which includes Gage, Saline, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer counties.

A new directed health measure (DHM) begins on May 18 and allows for the reopening of salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, massage therapy services and dining room services at restaurants with some restrictions. The new DHM will also change guidelines for childcare centers, increasing the number of children allowed in a room to increase from 10 to 15.

Businesses will be required to follow some restrictions with the reopening.

Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage services will be limited to 10-people in a group setting; all employees and customers will be required to wear masks and there must be 6 feet of distance between customers.

Restaurants will be allowed to open dining rooms, but seating will be limited to 50% of rated maximum capacity and there must be 6 feet between tables and no more than six customers per table. Restaurants will also be required to close any self-service stations and alcohol-only customers are not allowed at this time.