Local businesses can reopen May 18 with restrictions

Many local businesses are poised to reopen next week.
Public Health Solutions announced on Monday that a new directed health measure has been approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts for its 5-county district which includes Gage, Saline, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer counties.
A new directed health measure (DHM) begins on May 18 and allows for the reopening of salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, massage therapy services and dining room services at restaurants with some restrictions. The new DHM will also change guidelines for childcare centers, increasing the number of children allowed in a room to increase from 10 to 15.
Businesses will be required to follow some restrictions with the reopening.
Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage services will be limited to 10-people in a group setting; all employees and customers will be required to wear masks and there must be 6 feet of distance between customers.
Restaurants will be allowed to open dining rooms, but seating will be limited to 50% of rated maximum capacity and there must be 6 feet between tables and no more than six customers per table. Restaurants will also be required to close any self-service stations and alcohol-only customers are not allowed at this time.
Ricketts said the state's efforts to slow the spread of the virus while protecting the ability of Nebraska's health care system to respond to hospitalization and treatment needs is working.
"We slow it down with restrictions," he said.
The governor announced plans to ease restrictions in several additional counties over the next week, ultimately leaving only Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties with heightened restrictions put in place more than a month ago.
And although there is a gradual easing of some of those restrictions, social distancing requirements will remain "for the foreseeable future," the governor said.
Nebraskans are being asked to continue to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distancing from one another and gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned throughout the state.
As of Tuesday, the directed health measure in the Public Health Solutions district requiring closure for movie theaters, bars, playhouses and organized sports activities will continue through May 31.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.