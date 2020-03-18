Local businesses make temporary adjustments during COVID-19 outbreak

While people practice social distancing and self-quarantine to combat COVID-19, area businesses have had to get creative to serve the Beatrice community.
“It’s really just adapting and being resilient as we go through this, thinking positive in how we’re going to come out on top, how we’re going to work together as a community,” Angie Bruna, Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce, said.
The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA closed on Tuesday through March 31, and are posting workout challenges and other interactive activities to the community through Facebook.
On April 1, the YMCA’s executive director Alison Leonard said they will reassess opening the facility.
“Although no member or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at our facilities, we believe that continuing to operate and run programming during this time would be counterproductive to the protective social distancing measures that have prompted area K-12 schools to temporarily close in response to the growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic,” Leonard said.
Beatrice Movies is open, but with limited seating in each auditorium. The business made a Facebook post suggesting individuals purchase tickets online at beatricemovies.com, and that extra cleaning is taking place.
Family Bowl and Social in Beatrice has responded similarly.
On Tuesday, the business announced that they are limiting 10 people or less in the building, including staff. Bowling leagues are suspended until the week of April 5 at the earliest.
The bowling alley will be reservation only until further notice. Reservations can be made by calling 402-230-2695.
Starting next week, Family Bowl will serve food and can take it out to people’s cars. Menu items include burgers, Philly steak and chicken Philly sandwiches, buffalo wings, French fries, mozzarella sticks and onion rings.
Stone Hollow Brewing Company has postponed all promotional events including trivia and wing nights, and has limited seating to practice social distancing. A post on their Facebook page promoted their “carry out” options of purchasing a 32oz or 64oz growler.
Community Players has indefinitely postponed its show “Flaming Idiots”, as well as auditions for the season-closing show, “Mama Mia."
Jamie Ulmer, Community Players’ managing artistic director, said he hopes to open the shows as soon as conditions allow, and that tickets are not being sold at this point and the box office is closed to the public.
“I will be very honest with you…If we have to shut down for the rest of the season, honestly it would be very disastrous for this organization,” Ulmer said. “We aren’t currently laying off the staff, but we can only sustain that for about two months without additional revenue coming in from ticket sales and things like that.”
Ulmer noted that Community Players is not alone in this situation, and that other organizations and small businesses are facing similar crises.
As of Wednesday, the Beatrice Humane Society is running as usual, but its Paws-itively Desserts event scheduled for Friday has been postponed to July 31.
Carlee Fiddes, the shelter director at the humane society, said adoptions across the country have stagnated as people avoid going out in public.
“Anyone practicing self-quarantine that is interested in adopting still can email us at the shelter and we will try and creatively come up with ideas to help make it happen,” Fiddes said. “There is a greater need from our partner shelters as many have shuttered their doors, thus us with more animals needing help and less adopters to help.”
Fiddes said the Humane Society is also continuing to offer a community pet food bank for those in need of temporary pet food. More information can be found at beatricehumanesociety.org/
“If you are home and need supplies, don’t necessarily turn to online shopping…Think about the local retailers, think about neighbors and friends who work at the businesses here and still continue to make the choice to shop local as much as you possibly can,” Bruna suggested.