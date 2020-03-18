Local businesses make temporary adjustments during COVID-19 outbreak

On Tuesday, the business announced that they are limiting 10 people or less in the building, including staff. Bowling leagues are suspended until the week of April 5 at the earliest.

The bowling alley will be reservation only until further notice. Reservations can be made by calling 402-230-2695.

Starting next week, Family Bowl will serve food and can take it out to people’s cars. Menu items include burgers, Philly steak and chicken Philly sandwiches, buffalo wings, French fries, mozzarella sticks and onion rings.

Stone Hollow Brewing Company has postponed all promotional events including trivia and wing nights, and has limited seating to practice social distancing. A post on their Facebook page promoted their “carry out” options of purchasing a 32oz or 64oz growler.

Community Players has indefinitely postponed its show “Flaming Idiots”, as well as auditions for the season-closing show, “Mama Mia."

Jamie Ulmer, Community Players’ managing artistic director, said he hopes to open the shows as soon as conditions allow, and that tickets are not being sold at this point and the box office is closed to the public.