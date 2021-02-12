Local businesses prepare gifts for Valentine's Day

With the less than lovely weather conditions predicted and COVID-19 restrictions making dates hard to plan, it’s likely harder to arrange a romantic date for Valentine’s Day than in previous years.
To help cultivate these cherished and charming traditions, or to create some new ones, local Beatrice businesses are offering traditional and creative gift options to charm loved ones this weekend.
Saturday is going to be an especially delicious event for Sifted Sweets, located at 108 S. Sixth St., as they celebrate their one year anniversary and the holiday with a wine and dessert tasting with Tall Tree Tastings from 11 a.m. to 6p.m.
Sifted Sweets owner Kala York said their desserts are largely French themed this weekend, with a lot of chocolate, strawberry and cheesecake flavored options. She said while they are pretty much booked for orders, there will be cookie decorating kids, mini cupcake grab and go boxes, cupcakes, sugar cookies and macrons available, as well as breakable chocolate hearts with treats inside.
“People can come and sit and have a glass of wine and a dessert if they’d like, or take it and go…I think just with the last year and how it’s been with everything, I think it’s just good to show love to people and kind of brighten someone’s day, because I think it’s been a hard year for a lot of people,” York said. “I think that that would be a super sweet thing.”
To keep things fragrant and lively, Pam McGhee, owner of Blossom Khardt, located at 2315 Court Street, said the business is starting a new delivery system this weekend.
“With the COVID and with Valentine’s this year, we’re going to have everybody’s phone number who’s a recipient of the arrangement so we can call them when we’re at their doorstep, that way we’re not having to wait outside very long for them,” McGhee explained.
McGhee said that a dozen roses or a vase of mixed flowers are Blossom Khardt’s most popular options, but that they also have Baker’s Candies from Greenwood, stuffed animals and singing balloons available, as well. She said this year’s theme is love letters, which is what decorates the vases of the floral arrangements.
Blossom Khardt is open from 9a.m.-12p.m. on Saturday, and McGhee said they may be open Sunday if there are flowers still available that people can come pick up.
“I think flowers are going to comfort people this year,” McGhee said. “In this last year with COVID, people are not being able to be with each other as much. I think that’s one thing about our industry, with our flowers, you kind of get that little element of surprise and usually happy recipients. [We’re] trying to spread the love a little bit.”
And for ice to rival the winter weather outside, jeweler Jane Billesbach-Keefover from Leo’s Jewelers, located at 610 Court Street, said they have everything available from a key ring to an engagement ring.
“The most popular gift options for us here, we seem to be selling a lot of necklaces and bracelets, and diamonds are always a good choice,” Billesbach-Keefover said.
Because of the cardiac-centered holiday, Billesbach-Keefover said any heart-shaped jewelry is currently 10% off, and that Leo’s also always has 10% off for items purchased with cash or check. The store is open from 10a.m.-1p.m. on Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.
Billesbach-Keefover said Leo’s and other local businesses are especially loved this year when the public is purchasing their Valentine’s gifts.
“We are so fortunate,” Billesbach-Keefover said. “We’ve found that through the pandemic here, our Christmas season and now our Valentine’s Day, people are shopping local. That is so special to us, being a family business, because we rely on the locals to help us keep our doors open. We’re feeling the love here. I can’t stress enough how grateful we are for the support of the community and people keeping their dollars in Beatrice.”