Local businesses prepare gifts for Valentine's Day

To keep things fragrant and lively, Pam McGhee, owner of Blossom Khardt, located at 2315 Court Street, said the business is starting a new delivery system this weekend.

“With the COVID and with Valentine’s this year, we’re going to have everybody’s phone number who’s a recipient of the arrangement so we can call them when we’re at their doorstep, that way we’re not having to wait outside very long for them,” McGhee explained.

McGhee said that a dozen roses or a vase of mixed flowers are Blossom Khardt’s most popular options, but that they also have Baker’s Candies from Greenwood, stuffed animals and singing balloons available, as well. She said this year’s theme is love letters, which is what decorates the vases of the floral arrangements.

Blossom Khardt is open from 9a.m.-12p.m. on Saturday, and McGhee said they may be open Sunday if there are flowers still available that people can come pick up.

“I think flowers are going to comfort people this year,” McGhee said. “In this last year with COVID, people are not being able to be with each other as much. I think that’s one thing about our industry, with our flowers, you kind of get that little element of surprise and usually happy recipients. [We’re] trying to spread the love a little bit.”