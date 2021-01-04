Local church continues coat closet program for the community

As local weather temperatures get colder, community members are having to get out their winter gear to stay warm.
For people unable to afford things like scarves, gloves and coats, the First Christian Church in Beatrice is continuing to provide their Coat Closet program.
On the first floor of the church, located at the corner of Seventh and Ella streets, through the east-facing education entrance, there are a couple of racks of men’s and women’s coats, and a handful of children-sized items.
Considering that kids grow out of clothing quickly, on top of the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Coat Closet volunteers noted the particular need of donations in children’s sizes.
“There are so many people, especially right now, who just can’t buy their kids coats,” church Secretary Karen Goetsch said. “Sometimes the schools will tell kids they can’t go outside unless they have a coat, and some kids just don’t have a coat. So we’re a good place for moms to come and get their kids cold weather gear, so they can go out and play with the rest of the kids at recess time.”
Goetsch said the Closet also has items like adult-sized coveralls, for people who work outside throughout the winter.
Linda Larsen, another church volunteer, said clean, new or used but in good condition items are both accepted. She said when volunteers are able to, minor issues like holes are mended so that item can be used.
Larsen said the Coat Closet is open to the community, without any sign ups, paperwork or other requirements. The Closet is open for donations or use from 8:30a.m.-5p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.
“They can just go down, and they’re welcome to try on coats and see what will work…The items are all organized by size, and men’s versus women’s and so forth,” Larsen said. “There are staff here at the church that can help people if they are needing help, but otherwise they’re free to look. And when they find something they like, they are free to select that and take those items.”
Goetsch said the program has been part of the church for at least 50 years. She said it’s hard to estimate how many people utilize the Coat Closet each year, as people come throughout the winter.
“We have donations from the 4-H club individuals not only here in Gage County, but also Marysville, Kansas,” Goetsch said. “Some of the businesses do coat drives for us every now and then. And people are always bringing things in, too.”
The current coordinator for the Closet is Dora Redwine. Those interested can find out more information about the program by calling the church at 402-223-3842.