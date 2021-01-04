Local church continues coat closet program for the community

As local weather temperatures get colder, community members are having to get out their winter gear to stay warm.

For people unable to afford things like scarves, gloves and coats, the First Christian Church in Beatrice is continuing to provide their Coat Closet program.

On the first floor of the church, located at the corner of Seventh and Ella streets, through the east-facing education entrance, there are a couple of racks of men’s and women’s coats, and a handful of children-sized items.

Considering that kids grow out of clothing quickly, on top of the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Coat Closet volunteers noted the particular need of donations in children’s sizes.

“There are so many people, especially right now, who just can’t buy their kids coats,” church Secretary Karen Goetsch said. “Sometimes the schools will tell kids they can’t go outside unless they have a coat, and some kids just don’t have a coat. So we’re a good place for moms to come and get their kids cold weather gear, so they can go out and play with the rest of the kids at recess time.”

Goetsch said the Closet also has items like adult-sized coveralls, for people who work outside throughout the winter.