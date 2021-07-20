Local church plans shoe giveaway event for the community

While summer activities provide many opportunities to walk barefoot, the Beatrice Church of Christ is helping ensure every soul has a sole with a giveaway event this Saturday.

Linda Lindell, one of the event organizers, said the church has been giving away shoes three times a year since 2013. She said the event was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that they plan to have another giveaway this November.

“We just put the shoes out and let people come and get what they need for them and their family. There’s no jars, there’s no asking for money or anything,” Lindell said.

Lindell explained that the church accepts gently-used shoes all year around, and that they have about 1,200 pairs to give away at this event.

“They still need to have some life left in them, but sometimes you get a pair of shoes and you don’t like them and never wear them again, or your kids outgrow their shoes or whatever…We have men’s, women’s and children’s shoes. All people have to do is come in, and we have plastic bags for them to put the shoes that they want in, and off they go,” Lindell said.

The event will take place at the church, located at 10th and Grant streets, on Saturday, July 24 from 9a.m.-12p.m.

“I would encourage everybody that is halfway interested to come,” Lindell said. “We have 1,200 pairs of shoes out, and we would love to be able to help out people around here if we possibly can.”

