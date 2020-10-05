Local churches bless animals across the world

Two cats, 10 dogs, one duck, one stuffed animal boa constrictor and one Baby Yoda, as well as the animals’ owners, gathered and played in the St. John Lutheran Church yard Sunday afternoon for the church’s second blessing of the animals event.

The event is a tradition around the world and a tribute to St. Francis of Assisi on his feast day, as he is the patron saint of animals and the environment.

This year, St. John partnered with Holy Cross Lutheran Church for the event. Kathee Forrest, Pastor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, told the story of creation, in which animals and humans were both created on the sixth day. St. John Pastor Ernesto Medina and Associated Pastor Leah Lawson provided the related sound effects for each day.

After leading the group in song, the pastors went around and blessed each animal. Those who did not have an animal or could not bring one were welcomed to bring a picture or stuffed animal. The stuffed animals worked as a stand-in to bless all of those creatures in the world.

The animals were also able to play together with stuffed toys provided by the Beatrice Humane Society. All donations from the event also went to the shelter to provide for the animals.