Local churches cancel mass gatherings

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Pastor Robert Barnhill will be preaching to pictures of catholic school students aligning the first few pews.

The Beatrice community will still have opportunities to worship together on Sunday while adhering to social distancing. Local churches announced they’d close all physical events this week following the CDC recommendation that mass gatherings and community events be postponed or canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Barnhill said the picture idea came from St. Joseph Catholic School teachers and staff after hearing a similar story in Milan, Italy, and not wanting him to feel alone when giving the homily.

On Mondays and Wednesdays at 8a.m., a live video feed of catholic mass will stream through City of Beatrice Channel 181. This live stream can also be accessed through ch181.beatrice.ne.gov

St. John Lutheran Church held a sermon through Facebook live stream on Wednesday evening. The page is “St. John Lutheran Church ELCA Beatrice, NE”. Another live stream is scheduled for Sunday at 9a.m., and will also be available through KWBE 94.7 FM or 1450 AM, and rebroadcasts of the service will be on Channel 181 Sundays at 1 p.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m.