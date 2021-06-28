Local couple marries in baseball-themed wedding

In the middle of baseball season this year, a local couple stepped up to the plate at Fuller Baseball Field in Pickrell and exchanged wedding vows among a crowd of cheering fans.

Wade and Amy Spencer have been baseball fans for decades, with Amy playing for several years before coaching for her kids’ teams, and Wade umpiring for 20 years across southeast Nebraska, and in Lincoln and Omaha.

The two met while working at Beatrice Community Hospital, and their shared love of the game led to Wade proposing with a diamond ring at a ball diamond.

“We didn’t really talk about having a traditional wedding, but since I’ve been umpiring for so many years and we both love baseball, she brought up the idea and we both went with it,” Wade said about the wedding. “We both loved it and had fun with it.”

On Saturday, June 19, Amy walked up to the plate to the song, "Take me Out to the Ballgame." She said her bouquet, made by her friend Nancy Abbott, had an unexpected tie to baseball, as well.