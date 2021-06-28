Local couple marries in baseball-themed wedding

In the middle of baseball season this year, a local couple stepped up to the plate at Fuller Baseball Field in Pickrell and exchanged wedding vows among a crowd of cheering fans.
Wade and Amy Spencer have been baseball fans for decades, with Amy playing for several years before coaching for her kids’ teams, and Wade umpiring for 20 years across southeast Nebraska, and in Lincoln and Omaha.
The two met while working at Beatrice Community Hospital, and their shared love of the game led to Wade proposing with a diamond ring at a ball diamond.
“We didn’t really talk about having a traditional wedding, but since I’ve been umpiring for so many years and we both love baseball, she brought up the idea and we both went with it,” Wade said about the wedding. “We both loved it and had fun with it.”
On Saturday, June 19, Amy walked up to the plate to the song, "Take me Out to the Ballgame." She said her bouquet, made by her friend Nancy Abbott, had an unexpected tie to baseball, as well.
“She put a dove in my bouquet, and I wasn’t sure if I would keep it in there,” Amy said. “I told Wade that I might cut it out, and he told me before you do, I want to show you something. He showed me a video of Randy Johnson, his favorite pitcher on the Mariners. One of his pitches struck a bird, and all you can see is feathers fly into a big poof. So, the dove stayed in my bouquet for the wedding.”
The bridesmaids wore baseball shirts that said "I do crew" with their names and favorite numbers on the back, the groomsmen wore baseball jerseys, the ring bearer wore a Kansas City Royals shirt and hat, Amy’s favorite team, and the flower girl wore a Seattle Mariners dress, Wade’s favorite team.
Amy said the instead of flowers, the flower girl threw soft, tiny baseballs signed by Wade and Amy, and attendees wore their favorite baseball team’s attire. She said pastor Jerry Gilbreath of Zion Lutheran Church was invited to wear baseball clothes, as well, but that he opted for a ‘Team God’ baseball cap instead.
In the wedding message for the couple, Gilbreath discussed baseball movies “The Natural," “For the Love of the Game” and “Field of Dreams," and how those movie’s themes include going the distance and picking a winner.
“You are both making your first plate appearance at this home plate before God and these fans, pledging your love for each other as husband and wife,” Gilbreath said. “You are both stepping into this batter’s box as two people who have already experienced the home runs and strike outs of life…Life is like a game of pitch and catch between you two and the God who has brought you to this moment, so let’s throw the first pitch in the saying of your vows.”
Amy said she thinks her and Wade’s shared love of baseball will help with their marriage.
“I think because I do love the game, I don’t mind going and sitting and watching a baseball game, and cheering Wade on,” Amy said. “And at the end of the day, if he has a question about anything, he can ask me if I agree or disagree, and I not only know what he’s talking about, but I would like to think that I would make a good sounding board for him.”
“For me, if I felt I had made a bad call, there’s a new inning, a new game,” Wade said. “So I think with that, if there’s an argument about something, we can start a new day and just move forward and continue to love each other.”