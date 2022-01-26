Local entrepreneur, chemist runs for School Board

Joseph Brewer came to Beatrice more than a decade ago after getting his PhD in inorganic chemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He quickly founded Rare Earth Salts, a rare earth separations and refining company, and he said he hopes to bring his scientific and entrepreneurial spirit to the Beatrice Public Schools Board in the upcoming election.

Brewer, the chief technology officer at Rare Earth Salts, employs about ten people, but that number has the chance to leap rapidly in the near future if the company executes a plan to industrialize, he said.

Brewer’s interests in rare earth separation and refining started when he was developing photovoltaic solar cells based off of rare earths for solar power. He ran into a lack of materials.

“I started with a solar company I had invented in graduate school, and there was a supply chain disruption from China that occurred,” Brewer said. “If we were going to pursue it, we were going to need a domestic source… So in order to be able to pursue that, we needed to work through how we obtain the materials in order to make the functional materials that go into the actual application.”

His means to an end became an end unto itself, so he started finding ways to separate and refine those materials. Right now, China dominates the rare earth industry, but the United States isn’t without need.

“They’re used in a plethora of defense applications,” he said. “They’re a strategic material for green energy technologies.”

Uses for rare earth materials range from magnets to fighter jets, and the Biden administration has signaled an interest in prioritizing rare earths in the domestic supply chain.

Outside of work, Brewer helps raise his six children and run a non-profit.

“My wife and I started the Society of Saint Vincent DePaul down here,” he said. “As we’ve grown to try to do whatever we can, you know, this is where we live and where we want to invest our time and resources.”

Brewer said the Society is a non-profit that assists low-income individuals with their daily needs.

On the School Board, Brewer said he would try to curb brain drain in the area.

“I want to participate in working on a school system which encourages our kids to stay in the area and find ways to keep jobs in the area,” he said. “I don’t want them to believe they have to go away to do great things.”

Brewer said cultivating entrepreneurship would go a long way in keeping talented young people in the area.

Brewer said, if elected, he’d try to help drive experience and opportunities for students in Beatrice, involving community businesses and organizations. That way, the school system could help them discover their passion and figure out how to market it.

“Waiting until after high school to try to decide what you’re going to do, I think, is a travesty,” he said. “I think kids who want to go to college should know why they’re going to college before they go. Degrees don’t guarantee success, and they don’t guarantee happiness.”

Brewer said Rare Earth Salts provides useful experiences to students, including a high school internship and opportunities to visit the site. To him, Beatrice has become a home, and there are many reasons to stay.

“I know for a fact that if I was in a different location in the United States or the world, I could be making more money than I’m making right now,” he said. “But I would not give up my community or my environment for it.”

