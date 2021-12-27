Local family regains heat in home after string of donations

A year ago, during one of the coldest days in recent memory, a family living just a few miles outside Beatrice lost heat in their home.

“Last winter, when we got that negative 32 degree day, the kids and I went to bed and woke up, and it was freezing in my house,” Nakia Howe said. “We couldn’t figure out why. We went to bed, and the heat worked. But it stopped working in the middle of the night.”

The old house, creaky and drafty as it is, became unlivable in the cold. Howe said she scrambled to find solutions but knew, with a downed heater, the price of replacement would be overwhelming.

“Being a single mom, you’ve got limited funds,” Howe said. “You can’t get a whole lot.”

Thanks to the work of Allen Grell, the co-founder of Habitat for Humanity of Gage County, and a patchwork of donations from groups and individuals throughout the area, Howe received a new furnace in mid-December.

But first, came the palliative, short-term solutions.

Grell, who made restoring heat to Howe’s home his personal project, contacted Home Depot and told them the story. Home Depot donated four space heaters that ran in the house the rest of the winter.

“It kept the house nice,” Howe said. “It wasn’t warm, but it was nice enough to get by.”

Then Grell turned to finding donations for a furnace, which came in pieces. Day after day, he reached out to groups and people in his network.

Grell, who served as mayor in Beatrice, said he saw a need that called for action.

“My mother always told me, ‘If you’re going to live in a community, you’re got to be involved in that community,’” he said.

Just in time for winter, the donations rolled in, and Harley’s Heating and Air Conditioning installed the furnace in mid-December.

A list of donors, provided by Allen and Linda Grell, includes Barbara Best from Omaha—who’s late husband’s wish was to help a veteran family in need—Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, the VFW and Home Depot.

Howe, mother of three, said she’s always felt supported by the community. In 2005, her husband, Darren Howe, died from injuries sustained in Iraq. Then, she was raising their 3-year-old and 1-year-old.

“The community was a great help when we lost him,” she said.

Grell said he was glad he and Habitat for Humanity of Gage County were involved in the project.

“It’s a great Christmas gift for a Gold Star Family,” he said.

Howe said she’s thankful for kindness and thoughtfulness of community members in her time of need.

“I can’t express it enough,” she said. “I can’t thank everybody enough for what they’ve done for me and my family. Hopefully, one day, I’ll get a chance to pay it forward.”

To donate to or find out more about Habitat for Humanity of Gage County, call Linda Grell, vice-president, at 402-228-3065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0