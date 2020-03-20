Local food pantry sees increase in demand, shortage of donations

As COVID-19 leaves people self-quarantining and at least temporarily out of work, food banks and pantries across the country are experiencing a surge in demand.

Meanwhile, older volunteers have been told to stay home and social distancing have complicated efforts to distribute food.

The Beatrice Community Food Pantry has found an interim solution: taking orders over the phone, and then placing the sack of food with the individuals’ names on it by the door.

Since the pantry is located in the basement of St. John Lutheran Church at 701 N. Sixth Street, Pantry Coordinator Karen Mains said they will remain open as long as the church is open, and as long as they have food to give.

That’s proving to be more difficult, as Mains said the pantry is “busy as heck”, currently filling roughly 30 orders a day when they normally average 24.

“The food is going really fast,” Mains said.

Mains had already mentioned a donation shortage in February, before COVID-19 had even been identified in Nebraska.

Mains said the pantry is in need of ketchup, mustard, oil, sugar, flour, canned soup, canned meat, peas, toilet paper, paper towels, potatoes, jelly, pancake mix, syrup, lunch meat and hamburger.