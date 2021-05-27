Local groups prepare for Memorial Day events

Fralin said the meaning behind the program is very special to him.

“I used to attend these events with my grandfather, who passed away several years ago,” Fralin said. “He was a big part of the American Legion and VFW here in Beatrice over the years, so it means a lot for me to be out there and feel like I’m still representing him. It’s important. It’s a day to remember all of those that served and sacrificed before us today, and recognize their commitment to keeping America free.”

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, started after the Civil War to honor the Union and Confederate soldiers that died. However, it wasn’t until after World War II that the holiday gained a strong following and national identity, and it wasn’t officially named Memorial Day until 1967.

Fralin noted that there was not a Memorial Day ceremony in Beatrice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was a loss for the community and the nation as a whole.

“I think it’ll be a great turnout at Evergreen Cemetery, like it is every year,” Fralin said. “I look forward to seeing the people out there. It’s bringing some normalcy back. People are starting to get back out into the public, and they can come out and sit and watch the ceremony and thank the lord.”

“Memorial Day is where we get to recognize our fallen soldiers and folks that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” Bates said. “People just need to remember that that is what Memorial Day is for. It’s not just a day off, it’s to recognize our fallen soldiers.”

