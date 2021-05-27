Local groups prepare for Memorial Day events

In honor of Memorial Day this weekend, local veterans organizations are helping provide two opportunities for the community to remember everyone who died serving in the American armed forces.
Weather permitting, on Monday, May 31, an Avenue of Flags will be placed at the Gage County Courthouse and Veteran’s Memorial Park from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Scott Bates, the Gage County Veterans Service Officer, said roughly 300 American flags will be displayed in those areas along U.S. Highway 77.
Then at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, a Memorial Day program will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery, and is sponsored by local veterans organizations, the Beatrice Cemetery Association and the Gage County Veterans’ Service Office.
At the program, there will be an address by Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Davis, the Gettysburg Address and General Logan’s Order by members of Boy Scout Troop 221 and music by the Beatrice Community Concert Band. Other participants in the program include the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Riders, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League, Nebraska Army National Guard, Nebraska Army Reserve, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
The master of ceremonies for the program is Marine Corps veteran Tim Fralin.
Fralin said the meaning behind the program is very special to him.
“I used to attend these events with my grandfather, who passed away several years ago,” Fralin said. “He was a big part of the American Legion and VFW here in Beatrice over the years, so it means a lot for me to be out there and feel like I’m still representing him. It’s important. It’s a day to remember all of those that served and sacrificed before us today, and recognize their commitment to keeping America free.”
Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, started after the Civil War to honor the Union and Confederate soldiers that died. However, it wasn’t until after World War II that the holiday gained a strong following and national identity, and it wasn’t officially named Memorial Day until 1967.
Fralin noted that there was not a Memorial Day ceremony in Beatrice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was a loss for the community and the nation as a whole.
“I think it’ll be a great turnout at Evergreen Cemetery, like it is every year,” Fralin said. “I look forward to seeing the people out there. It’s bringing some normalcy back. People are starting to get back out into the public, and they can come out and sit and watch the ceremony and thank the lord.”
“Memorial Day is where we get to recognize our fallen soldiers and folks that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” Bates said. “People just need to remember that that is what Memorial Day is for. It’s not just a day off, it’s to recognize our fallen soldiers.”