Local health board discusses Beatrice reopening

“Relative to other places, your surfaces of touching at a splash pad for transmission are essentially none in most circumstances,” Paulmeyer said. “I don’t think the water or anything of that nature is necessarily going to increase your transmission. The only downside I would potentially foresee is that in those locations, you’re not really using chlorinated water, or anything like that. I don’t know the data behind chlorinated pool water and its ability to limit the infection of coronavirus. I would tend to think it’s relatively low, and would not necessarily increase the risk of transmission.”

Kate Ratigan, co-owner of The Black Crow restaurant, asked the board how the city is going to enforce the DHM that customers can only be served alcohol in restaurants if they are also being served a meal.

Lang said officers will not be patrolling to see what meals are being served.

“We’re not in a position to tell you what is or isn’t a meal…If you’re attempting to serve a meal, the assumption is that is a meal, meaning if there’s nothing there and the person just comes in and orders a drink and sits in the establishment, that’s clearly not the intent of the order of the Directed Health Measure. If there is some sort of food on the table, I think that would make it difficult for anyone to enforce it otherwise,” Lang said.