Local health board discusses Beatrice reopening

As Beatrice and other Nebraska communities prepare to reopen a number of businesses on Monday, May 18, the city’s health board met to clarify parts of the latest Directed Health Measure, and discussed whether any other actions needed to be taken in the community.
The board continued their discussion of opening the city pool and splash pad during an online meeting Thursday morning.
Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth noted that both facilities are a recreational and economic asset in the community. However, he noted that at this time they would have to adhere to social distancing and a 10 person limit.
Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang suggested that the board wait for Governor Pete Ricketts to announce statewide regulations regarding pools, and that the health board not take any action on the matter.
“In other words, not make it any more restrictive than the health measure is, with hopes that they will relax it to the point that makes it economically feasible for the city to operate those two services,” Lang clarified.
Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital was asked his opinions on the safety of opening the pool and splash pad.
Paulmeyer called the pools a challenge to open under the current DHM, and that it would be hard to enforce restricting the number of people at both facilities.
“Relative to other places, your surfaces of touching at a splash pad for transmission are essentially none in most circumstances,” Paulmeyer said. “I don’t think the water or anything of that nature is necessarily going to increase your transmission. The only downside I would potentially foresee is that in those locations, you’re not really using chlorinated water, or anything like that. I don’t know the data behind chlorinated pool water and its ability to limit the infection of coronavirus. I would tend to think it’s relatively low, and would not necessarily increase the risk of transmission.”
Kate Ratigan, co-owner of The Black Crow restaurant, asked the board how the city is going to enforce the DHM that customers can only be served alcohol in restaurants if they are also being served a meal.
Lang said officers will not be patrolling to see what meals are being served.
“We’re not in a position to tell you what is or isn’t a meal…If you’re attempting to serve a meal, the assumption is that is a meal, meaning if there’s nothing there and the person just comes in and orders a drink and sits in the establishment, that’s clearly not the intent of the order of the Directed Health Measure. If there is some sort of food on the table, I think that would make it difficult for anyone to enforce it otherwise,” Lang said.
Following a suggestion from Wirth, the board unanimously approved denying peddler permits until September 1, at which time the ruling will be reviewed.
City council president Rick Clabaugh agreed with the suggestion, noting that given the COVID-19 pandemic, he would be nervous of solicitors knocking at his door.
The board agreed to have another online meeting next Thursday to discuss the developments following reopening Monday, as well as public reactions to the matter.
