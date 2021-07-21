Local health department confirms delta variant of COVID-19

On Wednesday, July 21, Public Health Solutions released a statement announcing that at least eight individuals have tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19 in three of the five counties in their district.

PHS currently serves Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties.

“This comes as no surprise, as the delta variant is the most predominant strain circulating in our state right now. This variant sweeps through a community like wildfire to dry kindling. It is highly transmittable, and it appears that it can cause more severe illness than previous variants identified,” Kim Showalter, PHS’ Health Director, said.

The statement noted that currently, 22,476 people, or 41.8% of all individuals living in the PHS district are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“PHS continues to urge eligible residents in the district to become vaccinated,” the statement said. “This is the best protection against becoming severely ill if exposed to COVID-19. To find a vaccination sire near you, please call PHS at 402-826-3880.”

According to the CDC website, the delta variant was identified in India in late 2020, and has subsequently been detected in approximately 60 countries.