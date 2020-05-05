Local health measures will continue through May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Lincoln and Omaha slowly begin to reopen, directed health measures for Beatrice and Gage County will remain in effect through the month of May.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that all directed health measures under Public Health Solutions district, which includes Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties, will continue until May 31.

These measures extend the limitations on schools, restaurants and other businesses enacted in March, and will end in June unless renewed, extended or terminated by subsequent order.

“This order will remain in effect no longer than necessary to ensure that individuals or groups affected by COVID-19 no longer pose a public health threat,” the press release states. “Failure to comply with this order will result in legal action for enforcement by civil and/or criminal remedies.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 6,083 positive COVID-19 in Nebraska out of 34,675 people tested, resulting in 78 deaths. Counties under the Public Health Solutions' district make up roughly 5% of the cases in the state. Saline has 264 positive cases, followed by Gage with 39.