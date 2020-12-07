Local Home Instead center collects present donations for senior citizens

Home Instead Senior Care in Beatrice is ensuring that every local citizen gets an opportunity to be Santa for a day, and that local residents will receive at least one present for Christmas.

This is the fifth year owners Rick and Linda Clabaugh have held the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Linda Clabaugh said this year’s goal is to hand out 150 presents to seniors in southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas that financially challenged and least likely to receive a gift. She said the gifts will go to current and past clients of Home Instead, and that she’s also reached out to local churches to see who they think is in need.

“COVID-19 has shown a light on how important it is to support our seniors, many of whom are unable to see their loved ones because of the dangers of exposure,” Clabaugh said. “We hope to bring a little joy to their lives with a heartfelt gift.”

Clabaugh said typically, trees are put in local businesses that have ornaments with gift ideas on them that people could take and bring back. This year, due to COVID-19, she said donations can simply be brought or mailed to the care center at 313 Court Street in Beatrice.