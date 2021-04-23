Local law enforcement reacts to Chauvin conviction

Opinions of police were tarnished across the country last May after the killing of George Floyd.
Worldwide protests followed, as did calls to defund police and reform for law enforcement agencies.
Now almost a year later, a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin this week of killing Floyd, and local law enforcement officials are sharing their thoughts on the case and local implications.
“I think all of us in law enforcement were saddened by just that whole incident in general, and certainly that officer was acting way outside of the norm and what his actions were are not something we would condone of any of our police officers, or any officer for that matter,” said Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang. “Justice was served from that angle.”
Lang added that the entire situation has shed a negative light on police, which poses challenges for local officers.
“I think the entire state of the country right now is pretty contentious as it deals with law enforcement,” he said. “That makes our job more difficult and it makes it very difficult to recruit new police officers. Nobody wins in these cases. I feel for the victim, but in a lot of the other cases brought forward in the media, there are other sides that don't seem to get brought out very well.”
Gage County Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said he wasn’t surprised at the verdict in the case.
“It was tragic, no doubt about it,” “I was a little taken back in the fact they didn't have a change of venue, but with so much publicity where would you really go to get an impartial juror? They went through the process and felt they had good picks. It didn’t surprise me with the conviction on him, given so much testimony from experts and witnesses. It was heart-wrenching, no doubt about it.”
Law enforcement leaders across the nation have said Chauvin's conviction was a step toward restoring trust in the criminal justice system and repairing relations between police and the communities they serve.
At Chauvin's trial, jurors saw video from bystanders and police body-worn cameras and heard witnesses describe how the white officer pinned his knee to Floyd's neck as the Black man cried out, "I can't breathe."
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified against Chauvin, breaking the "blue wall of silence" that has long shrouded accountability around police wrongdoing. Arradondo told jurors that Chauvin's conduct violated department policy, went against training and "is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."
Since then, some police departments have instituted changes — such as banning chokeholds or setting timelines for the release of body-camera video of fatal police interactions — and many state legislatures are debating police reform bills.
“We still train like we always have,” Gustafson said. “I think we have a solid foundation on training. I was talking to (Dist. 30 Senator Myron Dorn) and the legislature is trying to add more training onto us. That brings costs to the agencies and it hurts the smaller departments trying to cover all that, so we’re trying to reach some neutral ground. I think there will be some changes there, but overall our policy on use of force is pretty solid. I review it every year and we’ve never had many problems.”
For the police department, Lang also said not much has changed as far as training.
“Our officers receive diversity training,” he said. “They know the culture of our organization, what we accept and don't accept, so it really didn’t change much, other than it’s very difficult for officers when law enforcement in general is drug through the mud in cases like this.”