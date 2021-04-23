Local law enforcement reacts to Chauvin conviction

Opinions of police were tarnished across the country last May after the killing of George Floyd.

Worldwide protests followed, as did calls to defund police and reform for law enforcement agencies.

Now almost a year later, a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin this week of killing Floyd, and local law enforcement officials are sharing their thoughts on the case and local implications.

“I think all of us in law enforcement were saddened by just that whole incident in general, and certainly that officer was acting way outside of the norm and what his actions were are not something we would condone of any of our police officers, or any officer for that matter,” said Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang. “Justice was served from that angle.”

Lang added that the entire situation has shed a negative light on police, which poses challenges for local officers.