Local man on missing persons list

The Nebraska State Patrol added a Beatrice man to its missing persons list Friday as family and friends continue their search to locate Mark Swarthout.

Swarthout, 56, was last seen on Tuesday, June 23. He is described as 5’11” approximately 195 pounds, with partially gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Dodge Ram pickup with Nebraska commercial plates 3-3589A.

Anyone with information about Swarthout’s whereabouts is asked to contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080 or the Missing Person Clearinghouse at 1-877-441-5678 or 402-479-4086.

