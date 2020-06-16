Local man organizes 50K charity run for Community Players

In a creative and charitable display of blending hobbies, a local man is planning a 50K ultra marathon on July 11 to raise money for Community Players.
Jeff Porter is a volunteer, actor and board member at the theater, and recently played the title character in “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment, The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as told by himself)” in February before the regular season closed the following month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Porter has also ran as a hobby for nearly a decade, and while trails are still open, marathons and other athletic events have been canceled or postponed.
While running, Porter said he got the idea to do a charity 50K virtually, raising money through Go Fund Me in the days leading up to the 31 mile run. He noted that a virtual run allows people from any location to participate and report their results.
Porter has already raised over $1,000 of his $2,000 goal, and said he’d like to turn the 50K into an annual charity event.
“I wanted to get an amount that seemed that it would be something substantial that could really help take care of a need,” Porter said. “Maybe it could help with some monthly bills for the theater, since they’re not getting monthly revenue.”
Porter said he’s been involved in theater for roughly 25 years, and has seen a theater in Utah permanently close due to effects from COVID-19.
“Here, outside of going to Lincoln, it really is the only theater in the whole area…What if the theater went under? All these people couldn’t go to shows, people like me couldn’t do shows," Porter said. "I just hated the thought of this happening here."
The route is still being finalized, but the run will start and end at Community Players, with aid stations set up every 5-8 miles where people can cheer him on.
“It really showcases not only the ability for people to support the organization, but it also shows just how much people can care about the organization,” Jamie Ulmer, Community Players’ managing artistic director, said. “That’s a long run in support of what we’re doing for the community, and it just really means a lot to us.”
Porter said he also plans to live stream updates on his personal Facebook page.
More information about the 50K and the theater’s entire Hold, Please! Initiative can be found at Community Players’ Facebook page or through beatricecommunityplayers.com/
