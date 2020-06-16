Local man organizes 50K charity run for Community Players

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a creative and charitable display of blending hobbies, a local man is planning a 50K ultra marathon on July 11 to raise money for Community Players.

Jeff Porter is a volunteer, actor and board member at the theater, and recently played the title character in “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment, The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as told by himself)” in February before the regular season closed the following month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porter has also ran as a hobby for nearly a decade, and while trails are still open, marathons and other athletic events have been canceled or postponed.

While running, Porter said he got the idea to do a charity 50K virtually, raising money through Go Fund Me in the days leading up to the 31 mile run. He noted that a virtual run allows people from any location to participate and report their results.

Porter has already raised over $1,000 of his $2,000 goal, and said he’d like to turn the 50K into an annual charity event.

“I wanted to get an amount that seemed that it would be something substantial that could really help take care of a need,” Porter said. “Maybe it could help with some monthly bills for the theater, since they’re not getting monthly revenue.”